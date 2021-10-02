On Friday (October 1), Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut met the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow while shooting for her upcoming film ‘Tejas’ in the State.

During the meeting, Yogi Adityanath gifted a silver coin to Kangana Ranaut that was used during the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Ram Mandir held on August 5, 2020. He also invited her to visit the Holy land of Ayodhya. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also appointed the actress as the brand ambassador of the State government’s flagship programme, ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP). The scheme seeks to promote indigenous products like rice, black salt, zara zardozi that are native to each district of Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet, Additional Chief Secretary wrote, “Famous Actress Kangana Ranawat met Yogi Adityanath, Hon’ble Chief Minister of UP, who presented her with an ODOP product. Kangna ji will be our Brand Ambassador for ODOP.”

Famous Actress Kangana Ranawat met @myogiadityanath Hon’ble Chief Minister UP, who presented her with an @UP_ODOP product. Kangna ji will be our Brand Ambassador for ODOP @CMOfficeUP pic.twitter.com/XUJTiStRqv — Navneet Sehgal (@navneetsehgal3) October 1, 2021

The Bollywood actress also took to Instagram to share her appreciation for the UP CM. She had shared a muted video of her conversation with the caption, “He is exceptionally vibrant, genuine and motivating in person…. What a pleasure and privilege to have an audience with this young, fiery and one of the most loved and popular leaders of this nation.”

The leading Bollywood actress had also shared the picture of the silver coin that was offered during the Bhumi Pujan held last year. She appreciated the work undertaken by Yogi Adityanath and wished him luck for the upcoming 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls. She wrote, “I thanked Uttar Pradesh government for their cooperation in our film ( Tejas) shooting and wished Honourable Chief Minister best of luck in his upcoming election…I emphasised that we had a tapasavi Raja from Uttar Pradesh Shri Ram Chandra and now we have Yogi AdityaNath…May your reign continue Maharaj ji.””

Kangana Ranaut added that she is making a new film titled, ‘Aparajitha Ayodhya’ on the ancient city and the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. “I am making a film called Ayodhya on Ram temple…This is a good omen aur how we call in Hindi Aashirwad…” she wrote on Instagram. Reportedly, the film on Ayodhya has been written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and will be directed by the actress herself.

In a statement, Ranaut said, “The plan wasn’t for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. I was quite busy at that time to even think of a direction. However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the history that I have directed before. My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it’s best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically.” The actress is currently shooting for her film ‘Tejas’ and is directed by Sarvesh Mewara. It is based on the landmark decision of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2016 to induct women in combat roles.