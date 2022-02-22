Tuesday, February 22, 2022
‘RSS organising Hindu society to make country strong’: Karnataka Assembly Speaker lashes out at the opposition for raising anti-RSS slogans

Earlier, as soon as the House met, the Congress MLAs entered the well of the House and raised slogans against RSS, BJP, Manusmriti and Eshwarappa such as "Puppet of RSS", "Manuvada Beda, Samvidhana Beku", and "Deshadrohi Eshwarappa".

Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri
Karnataka Assembly speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri lashed out at Congress for raising anti-RSS slogans in the house (Image: hans India)
On February 21, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly, lashed out at Congress legislators over anti-RSS slogans. Congress MLAs were demanding KS Eshwarappa’s resignation and raising slogans in the well of the House. Notably, the MLAs have been sleeping in the legislature since Thursday protesting against the alleged statement made by Eshwarappa in which he had said one day saffron might replace tricolour.

During the protest, when Congress MLAs raised anti-RSS slogans, the speaker said, “RSS is a nationalist organisation involved in organising Hindu society to make country strong. You should support RSS in its efforts. You are shouting anti-RSS slogans in the assembly that has no relevance to your political discourse. Don’t bring RSS into this. If you have political differences, sort them out instead of linking them to the RSS. I won’t allow using assembly to shout such slogans.” The assembly was adjourned for the day after his statement.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy specifically mentioned Eshwarappa would not be sacked from his post even if Congress MLAs continue to protest in the Upper House. He said, “They can protest however much they want. The government will not dismiss Eshwarappa.” He further said if they were convinced Eshwarappa must be booked for sedition, they could go to court and prove their stance. He alleged the Congress MLAs were twisting Eshwarappa’s statement to the media as per their convenience.

Lehar Singh Siroya, MLC, BJP, had earlier said Eshwarappa was an emotional person, and his statement was misinterpreted by Congress.

The controversy

Karnataka Congress had claimed in a tweet, “It is a matter of pride in our country and of protecting its honour and the dignity of the national flag. How can the party that built India stand back and watch as others insult it? The dharna will continue until a sedition case is filed against KS Eshwarappa.” It also shared pictures of Congress leaders sleeping chatting within the premises of the Legislative Assembly.

On February 9 this year, Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa had claimed that the Hindu saffron flag might one day replace the Indian tricolour at the Red Fort in the future. He made the remarks after a group of Hindu students unfurled a saffron flag on an empty pole at an institute in Shimoga.

His comments created a stir in the political arena. The Congress demanded his resignation over the ‘saffron flag remark.’ Eshwarappa was, however backed by the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on February 16, who pointed out that the Minister did not “legally commit any mistake.”

