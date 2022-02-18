On Thursday (February 17), MLAs of the Congress party camped in the Karnataka State Legislative Assembly (also called Vidhan Soudha) overnight to protest against the ‘saffron flag’ remark of BJP leader KS Eshwarappa.

The Congress leaders held a sleepover inside the Assembly while demanding the resignation of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister. Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah even vowed to continue protests until Eshwarappa is sacked.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Congress MLAs protest overnight in Karnataka Assembly demanding State Minister KS Eshwarappa’s resignation over his saffron flag remark



In a tweet, Karnataka Congress claimed, “It is a matter of pride in our country and of protecting it’s honour and the dignity of the national flag. How can the party that built India stand back and watch as others insult it? The dharna will continue until a sedition case is filed against KS Eshwarappa.” It also shared pictures of Congress leaders sleeping, chatting within the premises of the Legislative Assembly.

The background of the controversy

On February 9 this year, Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa had claimed that the Hindu saffron flag might one day replace the Indian tricolour at the Red Fort in the future. He made the remarks after a group of Hindu students unfurled a saffron flag on an empty pole at an institute in Shimoga.

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister had said that the saffron flag may become the Indian national flag in 100 or 500 years’ time. He added that the Hindu flag was a part of the chariots of Hanumantha and Rama. Eshwarappa clarified that the tricolour was the national flag for now and anyone who disrespected it was a traitor.

His comments created an upheaval in the political spheres, with the Congress demanding his resignation over the ‘saffron flag remark.’ Eshwarappa was however backed by the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on February 16, who pointed out that the Minister did not “legally commit any mistake.”

They are selectively quoting only a part of his statement and are misleading the people in the state and the assembly. Legally, Eshwarappa has not committed any mistake and no action can be taken against him: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

“They are selectively quoting only a part of his statement and are misleading the people in the state and the assembly. Legally, Eshwarappa has not committed any mistake and no action can be taken against him,” Bommai had added.

He emphasised that the Minister said that it might happen and pointed out how Eshwarappa said that everyone should respect the Indian tricolour. As such, the Karnataka Chief Minister refused to take any action against Eshwarappa.

The Congress leaders entered the well of the Vidhan Soudha while holding the Indian tricolour and later staged a sleepover in the Legislative Assembly as a mark of protest.