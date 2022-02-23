On Wednesday, the Gurugram Police detained a Madarsa teacher named Noorhasan for abducting a girl who had gone missing a month ago from Mawan town of Uttar Pradesh. The Police found the girl who was forcefully kept by the Madarsa teacher with him after they raided the location in Gurugram.

According to the reports, the 18-years-old girl had disappeared from her tuition classes on January 25 from Mawan town. The family while searching for the girl discovered that Noorhasan, the teacher of the Madrasa located near the house had also gone missing at the same time.

The family and the relatives of the girl made several attempts to contact him over the phone but to no avail. The relatives then went to the house of the accused inquiry but could find him, and his family members had also fled. On Tuesday, the family and relatives of the girl got information that the Madrasa teacher had abducted the girl and was in Gurugram with the girl.

They immediately informed the Police who then raided the location. The police caught both of them from a rented house and brought them to Mawana. The girl was presented in the court and later sent to Nari Niketan. The accused Madrasa teacher is being questioned in the police station.

Police station in-charge Vishnu Kaushik said that the madrasa teacher’s phone was put on surveillance. The police were in search of Noorhasan but he was on the constant run. No specific information has yet been attained in the process of interrogation. The family of the girl has filed a case against the Madarsa teacher for abducting their daughter. The Police has assured to take strict action against the teacher, and the investigation is underway.