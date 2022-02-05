Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra has yet again courted controversy for insinuating that Jains eat non-vegetarian food secretly on the streets of Ahmedabad. She made the contentious remarks during her speech on Thursday (February 3) in the Lok Sabha.

Moitra had accused the Modi government of curbing individual liberties. “You fear a future India which is comfortable in its own skin and conflicting realities. So you fear a future India where a Jain boy can hide from home and enjoy a Kathi Kabab on a street cart in Ahmedabad. So, you forbid non-vegetarian street food in Gujarat municipalities,” she said.

Jains slam Mahua Moitra for hurting religious sentiments

Although the TMC MP hoped to score political brownies by pitching hypothetical stories about the government curbing individual freedom, the Jain community felt attacked at the deliberate targeting by Mahua Moitra. They took to social media to raise their objection against the speech made by the Parliamentarian.

Twitter user Ankit Jain demanded an apology from Moitra for having insulted the ethos of Jains.

This is insult of the ethos of Jains. I demand apology from Mahua Moitra on behalf of every jain of India. https://t.co/vq8OhxWNOC — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) February 4, 2022

Another user, Maggi wrote, “Being a Jain & a strict vegetarian (don’t even eat potato) I am hurt by her outrageous comment for Jains.”

Being a Jain & a strict vegetarian (don’t even eat potato) I am hurt by her outrageous comment for Jains.



Jains demand apology from Mahua Moitra. pic.twitter.com/HYNUDNCQVq — Maggi (@JainMaggii) February 4, 2022

One Parag Jain pointed out, “I am a Jain, TMC Leader Mahua Moitra has hurt my religious sentiments…Do not drag Jains into your petty classless politics. This is insult of the ethos of Jains. I demand apology from Mahua Moitra on behalf of every Jain of India….. Jainam jayati sashanam #shame”

I am a Jain, TMC Leader @MahuaMoitra has hurt my religious sentiments..



Do not drag Jains into your petty classless politics.



This is insult of the ethos of Jains. I demand apology from Mahua Moitra on behalf of every jain of India….. Jainam jayati sashanam 🏳‍🌈 #shame pic.twitter.com/s9s2h56qRg — 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙜 𝙟𝙖𝙞𝙣 (@Paragjain_IND) February 4, 2022

“#ApologizeMoitra. No Jain would want to eat non-veg. Mahua Moitra please don’t insult a community for your political benefits,” emphasised one Tanvi Jain.

Another member of the Jain community demanded an apology from the TMC MP. “I strongly condemn Mahua Moitra for denigrating the Jain community who practices ahimsa & have compassion for each soul. Mahua has hurted our religious sentiments,” wrote one Saurabh Jain.

I strongly condemn Mahua Moitra for denigrating the Jain community who practices ahimsa & have compassion for each soul. Mahua has hurted our religious sentiments.



Mahua should apologize to Jain Community. #माफी_माँगे_महुआ #ApologizeMoitra pic.twitter.com/NRETsTvQbd — Saurabh Jain (@cssaurabhmittal) February 5, 2022

“She should know that vegetarianism is second nature of Jains, it’s an unremovable part of our DNA. It’s an insulting accusation without truth. Either she apologizes or gets sued,” tweeted Nisha Jain.

#ApologizeMoitra

Being Jain I am deeply hurt by Mahua Moitra’s statements against the Jain community.

She should know that vegetarianism is second nature of Jains, it’s an unremovable part of our DNA.

It’s an insulting accusation without truth. Either she apologizes or gets sued. — nisha jain (@nishaja76905846) February 4, 2022

Nonviolence is one of the most important principles of Jainism and they practice vegetarianism. So much that they abstain from consuming root vegetables like potato, onion and garlic as uprooting them would harm the organisms in the soil. A section of Jains even observe mourning on Bakri Eid since Muslims slaughter goats on their festival and Jains are pained by the slaughter of innocent animal.

To insinuate that the Jains in Ahmedabad enjoy non-vegetarian food ‘secretly’ has hurt their religious sentiments.

TMC MP had made Hinduphobic remarks in the past

Mahua Moitra is not new to controversies. She has earlier made Hinduphobic jibes of ‘Gaumutra’ to insult the Hindu community. Ahead of her Lok Sabha speech on February 3, TMC MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitter to make the ‘Gaumutra’ jibe at the Modi government.

Tagging the wrong handle to address the BJP, Mahua Moitra tweeted: “Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President’s Address. Just wanted to give early heads up to @BJP to get heckler team ready & read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too.” Last year, she created a new controversy by calling India the ‘Susu Potty Republic’. Then too, she had used the cow urine jibe to attack the central government.