Wednesday, February 2, 2022
HomePoliticsMamata Banerjee to fight 2024 General Elections from UP, snubs Congress again
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Mamata Banerjee to fight 2024 General Elections from UP, snubs Congress again

In the 2021 West Bengal state assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee had lost Nandigram seat to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, who had left the TMC and joined the BJP earlier.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
11

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said she will contest the 2024 general elections from Uttar Pradesh.

India Today journalist Shiv Aroor shared the update on his Twitter timeline. Banerjee said that all the regional parties should unite and fight to defeat the BJP. By this fresh statement, Banerjee has again tried to position herself as the Prime Ministerial candidate for 2024 elections, thereby snubbing the Congress yet again.

She had been projecting herself as the national leader soon after the 2021 West Bengal state assembly elections. Mamata has made it quite clear that she should be the leader of choice for the opposition since other leaders like Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar of NCP cannot win state elections on their own. Even the other regional parties like RJD and Samajwadi Party have been struggling.

National Party that Congress is has been reduced to a joke and is fighting for survival anyway. And while Congress leaders may think that Rahul Gandhi is the brightest star in the universe, Mamata Banerjee does not seem to be taking it lying down. Her stating that she will fight 2024 elections from UP is just one more jibe to the Congress considering Rahul Gandhi lost the Amethi seat to Smriti Irani in 2019.

Earlier in the day she was reelected as the chairperson of her party TMC unopposed.

In the 2021 West Bengal state assembly elections, Banerjee had lost Nandigram seat to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who had left the TMC and joined the BJP earlier. He was one of the closest confidantes of Banerjee. Earlier this week, Banerjee threw a tantrum and blocked West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Twitter claiming every day he was ‘tweeting and attacking us’. “As if he is the only supreme and we are bonded labourers. I cannot take it. I have blocked him today on Twitter,” she had said.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmamata banerjee, mamata banerjee uttar pradesh
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,106FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com