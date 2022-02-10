Thursday, February 10, 2022
Kishan Bharwad Murder Case: Maulana Usmani had a social media team to attract Muslim youth towards the fanatic Islamic racket

All the accounts run by the social media team of Maulana Usmani are being investigated by the police and the youths who are continuously following these accounts are also being monitored.

Shocking revelations in the Kishan Bharwad murder case are not over yet. The investigations have now revealed that the accused Maulana Qamar Gani Usmani of Delhi was operating a social media team that would run numerous accounts on various social media platforms to attract vulnerable Muslim youth towards the fanatic Islamic network. It was the same youths who were later being used to execute the target killings of the Hindus like Kishan Bharwad who used to post the so-called blasphemous content on social media.

The investigation into the murder of Dhanduka’s Kishan Bharwad is going on. It is now revealed that the entire social media team was led by Maulana Qamar Gani Usmani from Delhi, who is the lead conspirator and mastermind. The team targeted the youth by creating multiple accounts on all social media platforms. The police are probing details of several accounts used to attract youths by talking about religion.

Alongside, profiles of people made by Usmani, what was he planning, where these young boys were planned to use, etc. is also being investigated. Also, the ATS team has reached Porbandar for investigation. The police are also keeping a close eye on the youth associated with social media.

Dhandhuka’s Kishan Bharwad was murdered for sharing a so-called blasphemous post on social media. Shabbir and Imtiaz of the local area shot him publicly to teach him a lesson. Not only the Dhandhuka police but all the teams from Ahmedabad rural police and other investigation agencies at Ahmedabad were involved in the investigation of the case.

Ahmedabad Rural Police had arrested the killers Imtiaz and Shabbir within a few hours. During interrogation, it was revealed that Maulana Ayub of Ahmedabad had instigated them to do so and behind this whole racket was none other than Maulana Qamar Gani Usmani of Delhi, who is known for his provocative speeches.

All have been arrested by the team of Gujarat ATS. Qamar Gani Usmani is being interrogated intensively. In this interrogation, shocking information keeps coming out every day. Usmani’s mobile phone contained profiles of 26 important people of the country who are criticizing the Prophet and propagating Hindutva and all their details have been collected in a file on his mobile phone. Officials are now questioning what he was supposed to do with these people.

Officials have also noted that Qamar Ghani Usmani’s social media team was very active. The team was constantly attracting young men and women towards him by being active on different platforms of social media. This team gave more importance to people involved in religion and extremism and tried to keep in touch with them and extremize them on various issues. All these accounts are being investigated by the police and the youths who are continuously following these accounts are also being monitored.

 

