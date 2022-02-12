In response to media queries on India’s reaction to comments by some countries on the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka, the official spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, Arindam Bagchi has curtly stated that India does not welcome motivated comment on its internal issues.

Our response to media queries on India’s reaction to comments by some countries on dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka:https://t.co/Mrqa0M8fVr pic.twitter.com/pJlGmw82Kp — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 12, 2022

Bagchi took to his official Twitter account to share MEA’s strong reaction in response to the comments by some countries on dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka. The statement read: “A matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in the State of Karnataka is under judicial examination by the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka. Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved. Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities. Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome.”

Screenshot of the statement issued by MEA

Dr Ashwathnarayan C. N., Minister for Higher Education for Karnataka government also called out the intervention of foreign countries in internal matters of India.

Our State, Karnataka, and our Country are capable of resolving our internal matters amicably within the constitutional and democratic parameters. External forces attempting to twist facts with a hidden agenda and create false interpretations have to be called out. https://t.co/zqFDm6Kgzq — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) February 12, 2022

He, too, pointed out that facts were twisted and reiterated that Karnataka and India are capable of resolving internal matters amicably within the constitutional and democratic framework. “External forces attempting to twist facts with a hidden agenda and create false interpretations have to be called out,” he said.

The audacious attempts of country like Pakistan and America to intervene in the ongoing hijab issue in Karnataka prompted the MEA’s remark. Earlier in the day, OpIndia reported how the United States of America decided to meddle into India’s internal affairs by putting misleading information regarding the ongoing Hijab controversy in the country. Prior to this, Pakistan had attempted to milk the Hijab controversy to peddle false propaganda to try and push its agenda on Indian soil.

Interestingly, the coordinated attempts by foreign powers, especially Pakistan and America, comes just a year after Rahul Gandhi had asked for American interference in India’s internal matters.

Rahul Gandhi asked for American interference in India, asking former Ambassador Nicholas Burns if they (US establishment) could make any comment on India.