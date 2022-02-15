Tuesday, February 15, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMumbai: Burglar in burqa loots closed shops, arrested
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Mumbai: Burglar in burqa loots closed shops, arrested

As per reports, the accused was identified as one Balwant Sudama Gupta. He stole 12.5 kg gold and silver jewellery, ₹15 lakh cash and the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of a CCTV camera.

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai: Burglar, who looted stores in burqa, nabbed by cops
Representative Image (Photo Credits: USA Today)
5

The Mumbai police had recently apprehended a 34-year-old man, who broke into a locked office in a black burqa and committed a burglary in the Dadar West area of Mumbai.

As per reports, the accused was identified as one Balwant Sudama Gupta. He stole 12.5 kg gold and silver jewellery, ₹15 lakh cash and the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of a CCTV camera.

The burglary incident took place between January 29-30 of this year on the 14th floor of ‘Naman Midtown’, which is located on Senapati Bapat Marg in Dadar (West). A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on January 31, following a complaint by one Jignesh Mehta.

During the investigation, the cops analysed several hours of footage from 130-140 CCTV cameras. The police found that the accused, dressed in a burqa, first went to the 17th floor in a lift. The person then went to the 14th floor by climbing the duct area and removing the toilet window. He then broke into the office.

He then smashed the showcase and looted the jewellery. Gupta then turned the CCTV camera towards the wall. However, one CCTV camera located in another office showed him with a sack in his hand. This provided the first clue to the investigation authorities.

Senior police Inspector Mahesh Mugutrao remarked, “For 10 days we went through 130 to 140 CCTV cameras installed across Dadar, Matunga, Sion, Kurla and Panvel to get leads in the case and finally nabbed him.” Reportedly, Gupta came to know about the store when he visited the building in Dadar, a month prior to the incident for job-related work.

According to inspector Sagar Shivalkar, Gupta robbed closed shops in high-end areas during holidays. Reportedly, the accused had committed another burglary in a burqa in November 2021 at Ghatkopar in Mumbai and stole ₹5 lakhs.

The police recovered 8 kg silver and ₹ 5.35 lakh from the accused. It has come to light that Balwant Gupta is an electrician, who lost his job during the Covid-19 lockdown. He needed money for the treatment of his father, who is reportedly suffering from cancer. As such, the accused resorted to robbing shops to fund his father’s treatment.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsburqa,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mumbai: Burglar in burqa loots closed shops, arrested

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the accused was identified as one Balwant Sudama Gupta. He stole 12.5 kg gold and silver jewellery, ₹15 lakh cash and the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of a CCTV camera.
News Reports

Gurugram: Burqa-clad woman attacks cab driver and police, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place at around 11 AM at Rajiv Chowk. The reason for the attack is unknown. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

AAP accuses Rahul Gandhi of hogging credit for Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics

When a Muslim teacher in West Bengal was hounded and forced to quit her job for not wearing a burqa to college

Odisha: Fake ‘doctor’ married 14 women in multiple states, arrested after 7th wife files complaint

Will reduction in tariff for lentils affect India’s import of masoor dal? Here is what the data suggests

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,142FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com