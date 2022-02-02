‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui trivialises The Holocaust, had earlier mocked Godhra carnage victims

On February 1, controversial stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui uploaded a recording of a show on his YouTube channel in which he trivialised The Holocaust. In the 18-minute video, he hypothesised how things would have been if Hitler were a Gujarati. Faruqui not only mocked The Holocaust victims but also made fun of Gujaratis, Hindu holy symbol Swastika and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the video, he said, “If Hitler was Gujarati, World War II would not have happened. I have a theory. His name would have been Hitesh. He would have a Hitler-style moustache, Jethalal. Hitler had a sign ‘Hail Hitler’, Hitesh would have ‘rokda’ (he turned his palm upside down to show if he was asking for money). Hitesh would have been a great person.”

He further talked about The Holocaust, where millions of Jews were targeted, taken to gas chambers and executed by Hitler’s Nazi army. He said, “Do you know about The Holocaust? I will tell you about it. Hitler killed Jews by putting them in gas chambers. On the contrary, if he was Hitesh, it would not have been a Holocaust. It would be called ‘haalo haalo caust’ (haalo is a colloquial Gujarati term for ‘lets go’). There would have been counters of food items like dhokla, khakra. Hitesh would have fed so much Dhokla to Jews, they would have died of gas.”

He added, “Do you know Hitler was a pure vegetarian. Animal lover. That’s a fu*king Gujarati thing. He could have been opened his own restaurant. Swastika Pure Veg.” Faruqui tried to insinuate that Hitler used the Hindu holy symbol Swastika, but in reality, it was a Christian hooked cross or Hakenkreuz.

“Hitler would have said ‘don’t feed them, fu*k them’ but Hitesh would have said ‘feed them. Add sugar to it,” He said.

He further mocked business tycoon late Dhirubhai Ambani. He said, “Do you know what Hitler’s dream was? ‘Kar Lo Duniya Muthi Mein’ (Rule the world). That sounds like a Gujarati dream. But if he had been a Gujarati, he would not have ruled the world by killing someone. He would have done that by selling sim cards. Sell sim cards, fund someone, they will kill everyone.” The slogan ‘Kar Lo Duniya Muthi Mein’ was used by Reliance Mobile in 2002 when it first hit the market.

Faruqui also mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his act. While talking about how Hitler died, he said people died in India for two reasons, love loss and money loss. He said, “Hitler had committed suicide. If he was a Gujarati and faced money loss, he would have left the country but not committed suicide. If there was a love loss, he would have left the girl and become Prime Minister.”

Towards the end, he said, “If someone is a Muslim and Gujarati, he will not get an apartment easily. But if you are a bachelor and Gujarati and you do not have a wife, you still get a country to run.”

Faruqui had mocked victims of Godhra carnage

Faruqui has a history of using the misery of others during his alleged stand-up acts. In April 2020, a video of Faruqui went viral in which he had mocked the victims of Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by a Muslim mob. He has been stopped from performing in different cities by Hindu outfits multiple times because of his controversial history.