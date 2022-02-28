NDTV has once again indulged in spreading fake news by sharing a 10-year-old video of a young girl stating that she is a Ukrainian and is standing up to oppose the Russian invasion. In the viral video, it can be seen that a soldier is standing with a weapon and a little girl starts hitting him. That little girl keeps shouting at the Russian soldier without any fear of death.

The video was also shared on Twitter by some Congress Party leaders. It was posted by Mohd Zoha Khan, whose Twitter profile says he is a Congress leader. He shared the video writing, “Salute to the courage of this little girl Everyone’s blood boils for the sake of his country. @LambaAlka”

It was also shared from the Twitter Handle of All India Parisangh, an organization run by Congress leader and Ex-Member of Parliament Udit Raj. All India Parisangh has a verified handle on Twitter. It also uploaded the video with the same intent as NDTV stating that she is a Ukrainian and is standing up to oppose the Russian invasion.

However, Twitter flagged the video posted by All India Parisangh as “Stay infiomed! This media is presented out of context.” This flag meant that various videos and images circulating on social media were taken in previous years and are not linked with the current situation in Ukraine.

The purported video is 10 years old and is that of a Palestinian girl

The video which was reported by NDTV and shared by the Congress Party leader happens to be 10 years old. It is a video that was shot in 2012 in Palestine. The girl in the video is Ahed Tamimi who had confronted an Israeli soldier in West Bank in Israel.

She stood up against the arrest of her brother by the Israeli forces. Tamimi was sentenced to eight months in jail in late 2017 after being caught on camera hitting and assaulting Israeli soldiers outside her home in the West Bank village of Nebi Saleh. She was released in 2018.