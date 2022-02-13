On Saturday, Islamist mob in Pakistan’s Tulamba town of Khanewal district stoned a man to death for allegedly burning the pages of Quran in Madarsa. The corpse of the innocent man was later hung on the tree.

The videos of the gruesome lynching of a man in Mian Channu’s Tulamba Madrasa went viral over the internet. According to the reports, the local police in order to protect themselves from the mob allegedly allowed the accused to leave the police station where the violent mob was present.

Note: Graphic visuals, reader discretion advised.

#BREAKING: Islamist mob in Pakistan stoned an innocent man to death for allegedly burning some pages of the Quran in Tulamba town of Khanewal district in Punjab. Corpse of the innocent man was later hung on a tree. Graphic visuals. No global condemnation?pic.twitter.com/hmRlyXxbp7 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 12, 2022

The victim was dragged to a nearby place, tortured and killed. Following the incident, district police officer (DPO) and the station house officer (SHO) reached the spot to investigate the entire matter. The South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan directed the Tulamba police to take immediate action against those responsible.

Also, the IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan sought report over the incident and demanded action against those who took law into their hands.

Reports mention that, this is not the first incident when the angry mob has decided over the punishment given to be given to the accused for alleged crime. Earlier in November, a violent mob had set a police station on fire in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda district for not handing over a man arrested for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran.

Also, in December last year, a Sri Lankan man named Priyanthan Kumara was set on fire after the mob lynched him to death on the charges of blasphemy in Pakistan’s Sailkot. The Pakistan Police had arrested more than 40 people identifying them on the CCTV footage in the case.

According to a BBC report, the people in Pakistan have become more cautious to express their opinion in public, owing to increased incidents of mob lynching in Pakistan. “People know that the maximum the court will punish them is 5-8 years and then the’ll be set free. The Police aslo become silent spectators at such times”, the report says.

It further adds that more than 60 people have been killed on blasphemy charges in last 30 decades in Pakistan and many of them by large angry crowds who attack the victims like vultures do. The investigation in the Mian Channu’s Tulamba Madrasa case is still underway with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar demanding strict legal action in the tragic case.