Pakistan President Arif Alvi caused a massive controversy on Thursday after he was caught playing the web-based word game ‘Wordle’ amidst the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Pakistan President Alvi took to Twitter to share the results of the current online sensation with his followers. However, his tweet came at a time when the Pakistan Army was at the receiving end of the attacks carried out by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), who claimed to have neutralised 100 Pakistan security force personnel in Panjgur and Noshki in recent clashes.

The ill-timed tweet posted by Pakistan President evoked strong reactions from the public, who criticised Arif Alvi for his insensitivity.

Several social media users took to Twitter to condemn Pakistan President Arif Alvi. One user said that the President of Pakistan was playing the Wordle game at a time when Pakistan was burning.

When Rome was burning , Nero was playing flute



Similarly , When Baluchistan was burning , President of Pakistan was playing Wordle game

Porn, Wordle, Pubg, CandyCrush.. yeh hai Arif Alvi, aur phir aik mai tha! — Asif Alee Zardari (@AsifAleeZardari) February 3, 2022

Another user criticised Pakistan President for the lack of seriousness of the situation in the country. He attacked Arif Alvi for not tweeting on the ongoing Balochistan attacks against the Pakistan Army.

This is the seriousness of the President of Islamic Republic Of Pakistan he has a time to play & do tweets on Wordle but no tweet on Balochistan, no tweet on Students who are sitting in Islamabad for last two months & no tweet for students who are studying in China. — Ammar Ahmed Abbasi (@AmmarPak3A) February 3, 2022

President Arif Alvi is busy with wordle. As soon as he gets free, he’ll be told about the news. 😡😡 #Panjgur #Noshki #Balochistan — Lalerukh (@LaleRookh) February 3, 2022

After facing massive outrage, Arif Alvi deleted his Wordle score tweets.

‘100 Pak soldiers killed’, says Baloch Liberation Army

On Thursday, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) said their fighters had neutralised more than 100 Pakistan Army personnel and destroyed large parts of their camps.

In a statement, the BLA claimed that major parts of both Panjgur and Nushki were still under their control.

“Baloch fidayeen have so far killed more than 100 enemy personnel. Large parts of camps are completely destroyed. Backup troops have arrived for the enemy forces, however, they have failed to weaken fidayee positions inside the camp,” the statement read.

BLA also said that the Pakistani military claiming to have repulsed the attack is a complete lie and added that the attack was still on.

The province of Balochistan is the largest, least populous and the poorest in Pakistan. Baloch groups have targeted security forces and civilians in regular raids across the province, demanding their rights and independence for ethnic Baloch areas of the province.