In another attack against the minority Hindus in Pakistan, a Hindu temple in Rohri, Sindh Province was looted and vandalized by religious extremists earlier this month. They also looted the cash and gold at the Shiran Wali Mata Hindu temple and destroyed 5 idols of Hindu deities.

Voice of Pakistan Minority, the non-profit organization committed to protecting minority rights in Pakistan tweeted about the incident and demanded the protection of religious places of the Hindu community in Pakistan.

Started the morning with this horrible news.

Another temple in Rohri, #Sindh has been attacked & vandalized by religious extremists, they looted d cash & gold and broke 5 idols of #Hindu deities. This time, it’s Shiranwali Mata Mandir.#ProtectMinoritiesReligiousPlaces pic.twitter.com/zdtAcG92DH — Voice of Pakistan Minority (@voice_minority) February 5, 2022

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the desecration and robbery has gone viral on social media.

EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE:

This is @ImranKhanPTI‘s #Pakistan. Muslim looter caught on camera looting and vandalizing the Shiran Wali Mata Hindu temple in Rohri #Sindh. No coverage in “South Asia” focused global media as they are busy parroting #Taliban agenda of promoting #Hijab in India pic.twitter.com/IpjEKGa0L1 — South Asian Minorities Collective (@MinoritiesSouth) February 10, 2022

According to the reports, the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) condemned the attack and has recommended the formation of a special committee to work as a vigilant forum and keep track of the cases of violence against minorities.

Attack, loot and vandalisation of the temple of minority Hindus has been rampant in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Earlier on January 27, Pakistani authorities had razed to ground the under construction Hinglaj Mata Mandir in Tharparker district of Sindh province. Also, in the year 2020, during Navratri, the unidentified miscreants had damaged the head of the idol of Hinglaj Mata, besides smashing the face of Her Vaahan.

It is important to note that in year 2021, the Pakistan SC had slammed the authorities for failing to stop the demolition of a Hindu temple in remote towns of Pakistan. “A Hindu temple was demolished, and just think what they must have felt. Imagine what would have been the reaction of Muslims, had a mosque been demolished,” the Chief Justice had said when hundreds of people with sticks had attacked a Hindu temple in Bhung of Rahimyar Khan district and the authorities had backed it by saying ‘it was to protect the Hindu families staying around the temple’.

The International community has also repeatedly slammed Pakistan for not taking stringent measures to protect its minority communities, despite the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan vowing to protect them on numerous occasions.