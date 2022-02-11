Friday, February 11, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPakistan: Shiranwali Mata Hindu temple in Rohri looted, vandalized by Islamists, caught on CCTV
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistan: Shiranwali Mata Hindu temple in Rohri looted, vandalized by Islamists, caught on CCTV

Earlier on January 27, Pakistani authorities had razed to ground the under construction Hinglaj Mata Mandir in the Tharparker district of Sindh province.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu temple looted, vandalized in Pakistan
Image Source- Screenshot from the viral CCTV video, Twitter
6

In another attack against the minority Hindus in Pakistan, a Hindu temple in Rohri, Sindh Province was looted and vandalized by religious extremists earlier this month. They also looted the cash and gold at the Shiran Wali Mata Hindu temple and destroyed 5 idols of Hindu deities.

Voice of Pakistan Minority, the non-profit organization committed to protecting minority rights in Pakistan tweeted about the incident and demanded the protection of religious places of the Hindu community in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the desecration and robbery has gone viral on social media.

According to the reports, the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) condemned the attack and has recommended the formation of a special committee to work as a vigilant forum and keep track of the cases of violence against minorities.

Attack, loot and vandalisation of the temple of minority Hindus has been rampant in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Earlier on January 27, Pakistani authorities had razed to ground the under construction Hinglaj Mata Mandir in Tharparker district of Sindh province. Also, in the year 2020, during Navratri, the unidentified miscreants had damaged the head of the idol of Hinglaj Mata, besides smashing the face of Her Vaahan.

It is important to note that in year 2021, the Pakistan SC had slammed the authorities for failing to stop the demolition of a Hindu temple in remote towns of Pakistan. “A Hindu temple was demolished, and just think what they must have felt. Imagine what would have been the reaction of Muslims, had a mosque been demolished,” the Chief Justice had said when hundreds of people with sticks had attacked a Hindu temple in Bhung of Rahimyar Khan district and the authorities had backed it by saying ‘it was to protect the Hindu families staying around the temple’.

The International community has also repeatedly slammed Pakistan for not taking stringent measures to protect its minority communities, despite the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan vowing to protect them on numerous occasions.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSindh news, Pakistan Sindh, Rohri temple
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,165FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com