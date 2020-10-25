In a disturbing case, a Hindu temple was vandalised in Nagarparkar in Sindh province of Pakistan.

As per reports, the incident took place on Friday after the minority Hindu community in the area offered prayers for Navratri. The unidentified miscreants damaged the head of the idol of Hinglaj Mata, besides smashing the face of Her Vaahan (carrier). Pakistani Journalist Naila Inayat confirmed the disturbing story on Twitter.

Sindh police and government assures justice

While taking cognisance of the despicable incident, the Sindh police have assured that they would nab the miscreants soon for vandalising the Hindu temple. “We have leads on the incident and will soon be arresting the culprits,” the police stated.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Sindh CM, Poonjo Bheel, said that such incidents are a threat to the very notion of ‘co-existence.’ He tweeted, “Sad to learn about the vandalizing the temple in Tharparkar’s Nagarparkar tehsil. Have spoken to SSP to inquire into the matter instantly as the Tharparkar is the land of love, peace and harmony where such acts will (damage) exemplary coexistence.”

Pakistani activist shares concern about police inaction

However, Hindu Pakistani activist Kapil Dev has expressed concerns about the inaction of the police in such cases in the past.

He emphasised, “We know the police will arrest the culprit & inquiry will prove “the man doesn’t have stable mental condition.” This is not the first case, same story repeats.”

Radical Islamists destroyed temple wall in Islamabad

Earlier, the Islamabad Hindu panchayat informed that it would halt the construction of a new Sri Krishna temple in the city after a mob of radical extremists razed the boundary wall of the temple to the ground. In a viral video uploaded by a Twitter handle (@PakHindus), a radical extremist can be seen dismantling the temporary boundary wall and speaking to the camera in an agitated manner.

The hardline-radical Islamists in Pakistan had earlier opposed the construction of Hindu temple in Pakistan claiming that it was contrary to the idea of Pakistan, which is Islam. A group of Islamic leaders had attacked the Imran Khan government for granting funds to the construction of a Hindu temple in Islamabad, who termed it as against Pakistan’s ideology.