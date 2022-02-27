A case has been registered against BJP leader and Cabinet Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh by the family of late Disha Salian, former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput. In the complaint filed in Malwani Police station in Mumbai, the Rane Father-Son duo is accused of character assassination of Disha Salian by her parents. Disha was the former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput who died under mysterious circumstances a few days before the actor’s death.

The case against Rane and his son was registered by Disha Salian’s mother under sections 500, 509 of IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. The complaint alleges that Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane are spreading false information about the death of Disha Salian.

Since the Sushant Singh Rajput saga erupted, BJP leader Nitesh Rane has been at the forefront to expose details linked to the case. As of the latest on February 18, 2022, Cabinet Minister Narayan Rane announced on Twitter that a ‘new enquiry’ will be taking place to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian were murdered. He also reiterated that Disha Salian was gang-raped before her death, a version that is dismissed by her parents.

खासदार विनायक राऊत यांच्यासाठी खास बातमी

लवकरच सुशांतसिंग व सामुदायिक बलात्कार करून तिची हत्या केली त्या दिशा सालियन या दोघांचीही आत्महत्या नव्हे हत्या झाली त्यांचीही चौकशी परत होईल एवढेच नाही तर मातोश्रीच्या चौघांवर ईडीची नोटीस तयार असल्याचे कळाले. — Narayan Rane (@MeNarayanRane) February 18, 2022

On the next day, Rane was seen speaking on the issue at a press conference in Mumbai. “(Disha) was forcefully invited to the party against her wish. When she tried to escape, she was asked to stay. Who was present at the party while she was being raped with Police protection? he asked. He further asked as to why so much time was taken to prepare the post-mortem report of Salian. “The visitor’s record of Disha Salian’s apartment on 8th of June was destroyed. Why is the CCTV footage of the same day not available?” he further asserted. Stating that Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘murder’ is linked with Disha Salian’s death, Rane claimed that a new investigation will be taking place on this case.

Following this, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar along with two members of the State Women’s Commission sought a meeting with Disha Salian’s mother on February 22. During the meeting, Disha’s mother Vasanti Salian requested that politicians should not ‘defame’ Disha Salian while she has lost her only daughter.

Taking cognizance of the allegations, Maharashtra State Women’s Commission Chief Rupali Chakankar demanded a report from Mumbai Police related to the case. As per the documents submitted by the Police, no evidence of rape was found as stated in Disha Salian’s post-mortem report. A case was then registered by Disha Salian’s parents with Mumbai Police against the Rane duo for ‘maligning the image of Disha Salian’ today.

While there are lots of controversies around the death of Disha Salian, like the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Maharashtra police and her parents have been maintaining that she had committed suicide and there was no foul play in the matter. They are also rejecting any further probe in the matter, saying that this will only defame their daughter.