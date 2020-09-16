Maharashtra BJP leader Nitesh Rane has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him for security for Rohan Rai, the fiance of Disha Salian, the former celebrity manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rane has alleged in the letter that Rai might be scared to return Mumbai due to pressure from “influential people” and his statement could be crucial in unravelling the mystery of Salian and Rajput’s death.

In his letter to the Home Minister, Rane wrote, “I am writing to draw your attention to the ongoing investigation in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian, both of whom have died in mysterious circumstances. It is surprising that Rohan Rai, a young budding actor who was Disha’s live-in partner has not ever been questioned by the Mumbai police for details on what could have led to Disha’s death on June 8, 2020, when she was found lying on the ground on her building compound in Malad-Malvani in Mumbai.”

Disha had died after falling from the 14th floor of the building, with the Mumbai police ruling it as suicide. Just a week later Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb. Rane drew attention towards the delay of 20-25 minutes by Rohan in reaching the spot to highlight his suspicious behaviour.

“Rohan was present in the house when she allegedly fell from the high rise building but despite that, it is said that he went down to the spot only 20 or 25 minutes later, which points to suspicious behaviour,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Rane further added that some “influential people” may have pressurised Rohan after which he fled Mumbai and is now scared to return to the city.

“I request you to kindly provide him with security so that he is safe when he returns to Mumbai. His statement to the CBI will be crucial to the ongoing investigation and a key link to unravelling both deaths—of Disha and Sushant since it is my strong belief that both these deaths are linked,” Rane said.

What Rhea is to Sushant Singh’s death case, fiance Rohan Rai is to Disha Salian’s case: BJP leader Nitish Rane

A couple of days back, Rane had thrown light on an unexplored angle in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager, Disha Salian.

“Just like Rhea is the closest link to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the nearest to Disha Salian’s death is her fiance Rohan Rai”. Saying so, BJP MLA Nitish Rane has said that the CBI should investigate the role of Rohan Rai into celebrity manager Disha Salian’s suicide case as well.

Raising questions on Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan Rai disappearance since her death on June 8, the BJP MLA in an interview with Republic Bharat claimed that Disha’s fiance knows the ‘truth about June 8’ and is allegedly in hiding.