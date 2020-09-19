Saturday, September 19, 2020
An eyewitness tells media that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party held on the eve of her death: Here are the details

Amongst the 4 people who allegedly sexually assaulted Disha, one was allegedly a close friend of hers and another was a minister's security guard, claimed the eyewitness.

Disha Salian had pre-fall injuries as well, claims forensics expert
Disha Salian (Source: India Today)
A new sensational fact has come to light in the case of the mysterious death of Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. An eyewitness has told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8. The person, who the media house claims was present at the party which the celebrity manager had attended in Juhu, said that Disha’s screams were suppressed behind the blaring music which was being played in the party.

The eyewitness confirmed that there were a total of 6 people in the party, including Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan Rai. Notably, BJP leader Nitish Rane has been raising questions on Rohan’s disappearance since Disha’s death on June 8 and has demanded that the CBI investigates the role of Rohan Rai into celebrity manager Disha Salian’s death case as well.

Meanwhile, the eyewitness further revealed to News Nation that a filmstar’s son was also present at the party. Amongst the 4 people who allegedly sexually assaulted Disha, one was allegedly a close friend of hers and another was a minister’s security guard, claimed the eyewitness, furthering that he would recognise the minister’s security guard if he sees him.

News Nation has claimed that it has many evidences in the Disha Salian’s death case which it would be handing over to the CBI at 1pm today.

Interestingly, earlier, Disha Salian’s parents had said that the rape angle was completely false.

Speaking to India Today about the politician’s theories of rape and murder, Vasanti Salian said, “All this is false. Statements in this case are taken twice. Malvani police (where Disha Salian case is being investigated) has all documents on record. We have seen post mortem report. Mumbai police are doing their job properly and therefore we trust Mumbai police. We were quiet earlier but all these in media defaming our daughter we just can’t take it anymore. Therefore I request people to understand what is the truth.”

The past revelations which indicate that Disha Salian did not die by suicide

It is pertinent to note here that recently, a forensic expert had claimed that Disha had two sets of injuries—one before the fall and another one upon her fall—implying that Disha’s death might be a homicide. The expert also added that either Disha was assaulted or tortured, or that might have been the reason she had tried to escape the assault. They can be resistance injuries from the attack, he added.

Earlier, the post mortem report of Disha Salian had revealed that she didn’t have clothes on her body when she was found dead after falling from the 14th floor of a building. This revelation had raised questions over the claim of Mumbai police that Disha had committed suicide.

In fact, BJP leader Nitish Rane had also alleged last month that the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager had not committed suicide but she was raped and murdered. Speaking at a press conference, Rane alleged that Disha’s autopsy report reveals she had injury marks on her private parts.

He had accused Mumbai police of trying to scuttle the probe.

How Mumbai police impeded inquiry into the death case of the celebrity manager

Notably, Mumbai police from day one had been trying to push Disha Salian’s death as a case of suicide, but it has been alleged that she was murdered and her case has links with the similar mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha, who had worked as Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager for a brief period of time, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 8, six days before Sushant allegedly died of suicide. 

It was reported last month how Salian’s phone had remained active even after her death on June 8. Sources privy to the details claimed that Disha’s phone remained active for 9 days after her death. They also stated that Internet calls were made between June 9 and June 17 from Disha’s phone. However, though the Mumbai Police had reached the spot within minutes of Disha’s death, no phone was seized by the officials.

Moreover, Disha Salian’s dead body was allegedly found lying as far as 14-15 feet away from the compound wall, which is not possible in the case of suicide.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had claimed that the files of the investigation into Sushant’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s alleged suicide case have been deleted “accidentally”.

