Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a ‘Jan Chaupal’ via video-conferencing in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Highlighting the government’s strong efforts in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said that the entire world is struggling with the pandemic today and added that humankind had never seen such a crisis on a global level in a century. PM Modi said that the government, both at the centre and the state worked for the benefit of the people during this crisis.

Launching a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over promoting vaccine hesitancy amidst the pandemic, PM Modi said that the state needs a firm leader like Yogi Adityanath and not the “fake Samajwadis”. The PM also reiterated that the BJP government, both at the centre and in the state, will fulfil all the promises made.

Addressing the public, PM Narendra Modi said that the people had provided him with the fortune to lay the foundation stone of this Delhi-Meerut Expressway. “This is evidence of the fact that the BJP govt does what it says,” he added.

The PM said that Uttar Pradesh has seen several elections after independence and has seen governments come and go. However, this time elections are different as this time it is for the establishment of peace in UP, for the continuation of development, good governance, and the rapid development of people of this state.

These polls are to maintain security, honour & prosperity. These polls are to keep history-sheeters out & to make new history. I’m delighted that people of UP have made up their minds that they won’t allow rioters and mafia to take control of UP from behind the curtains: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/4kYrzhRze0 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

PM Modi also asserted that these polls are to maintain the security, honour and prosperity of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi hails Uttar Pradesh govt’s efforts to end criminal mafia:

Highlighting the Uttar Pradesh government’s efforts to end criminal activities and mafia in the state, PM Modi said that these polls are to keep history-sheeters out and to make new history. “I’m delighted that people of UP have made up their minds that they won’t allow rioters and mafia to take control of UP from behind the curtains,” PM Modi expressed hope.

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for establishing the rule of law in the state, PM Modi said, “No one could have imagined that criminals would ever come under control. Yogi Ji has established the rule of law in UP. In the 21st century, UP needs a government that continuously works at double-speed & only a double-engine government can do this.”

No one could have imagined that criminals would ever come under control. Yogi Ji has established the rule of law in UP. In the 21st century, UP needs a Govt that continuously works at double-speed & only a double-engine Govt can do this: PM Modi#UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/qBsGARU0tO — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

The PM also urged the voters to be “very careful” while casting their votes. “If they get a chance, these family-driven fake Samajwadis will stop the aid being provided to farmers… These fake Samajwadi will make you go hungry,” the PM cautioned.

In today’s Jan Chaupal, PM Modi digitally addressed assembly segments from the districts of Meerut, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh and Hapur.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.