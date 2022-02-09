Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday spoke to ANI on a host of issues concerning the nation, including the upcoming assembly elections in five states, BJP’s prospects in the elections, farm laws, the dominance of dynasty politics, Congress and AAP treachery during the COVID-19 crisis among other things.

In a 70-minute long interview, PM Modi expressed confidence in BJP’s victory in all 5 states in the forthcoming assembly polls. The Prime Minister declared that BJP will be defying the old trend of political parties not retaining power in Uttar Pradesh this year, assuring that his party will win the assembly elections with a thumping majority.

PM Modi exudes confidence on winning polls in all 5 states

In his interview with ANI’s Smita Prakash, PM Modi on Wednesday exuded confidence in winning assembly elections in all 5 poll-bound states. PM Modi said BJP will emerge victorious in elections in all five states—Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur—adding that the party will rack up the majority seats in all the states.

“I have felt a BJP wave in all the states. We will win with an overwhelming majority and people in the 5 states will give us an opportunity to serve them,” Modi said.

Explaining the mantra behind BJP’s poll success, PM Modi said the party learnt from its mistakes and failures, which ultimately guided it towards victory. He said even losses suffered by the party were contemplated upon and treated as opportunities to improve themselves.

“BJP began winning after losing again & again. When we win, we try to connect to grassroots & leave no stone unturned in winning hearts. We look for hope even in loss. For us, polls are like open universities with opportunities for new recruitments & to polish ourselves,” Modi added.

BJP will defy the trend of political parties not retaining power in UP: PM Modi

PM Modi also dispelled the notion of an anti-incumbency setting in states where BJP is in power. He said there is ‘pro-incumbency’ instead of anti-incumbency and people are once again going to elect BJP to power. The Prime Minister cited the example of Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP won in the 2014, 2017 and 2019 elections—both in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

Alleging that BJP would defy the trend of political parties not retaining power in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said, “The people of Uttar Pradesh have junked the old theory of ‘ek bar aao, ek bar jao’ (come to power once and then go). The BJP has itself experienced that it was accepted in 2014, then the people saw our government’s work and we again got elected in 2017, and similarly in 2019 as well. Now in 2022, they will again see our work and again accept us.”

PM Modi said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh prioritised the security of people and brought an end to the mafia and Gunda raj. He averred that women in the state can step out even after dark which symbolises the trust that people have in the Yogi Adityanath government. He further added that goons in today’s Uttar Pradesh are scared of committing crimes and are surrendering to the police.

“When people discuss security in UP, they think of their troubles during previous govts, mafia raj, Gunda raj, the manner in which musclemen had status and shelter in govt. UP saw this from close quarters, women couldn’t step out,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi holds dynastic politics as the biggest threat to democracy

Talking about dynasty politics prevalent in India, PM Modi said it is the biggest threat facing democracy today. In a scathing attack against dynasty politics, PM Modi said it severely compromises the talent coming into politics.

“When a party is run for generations by a family, there’s an only dynasty, not dynamics. Starting from J&K, where there’re two parties run by two separate families, you can see a similar trend in Haryana, Jharkhand, UP and Tamil Nadu. Dynastic politics is the biggest enemy of democracy,” PM Modi said.

In his exclusive interview with ANI, PM Modi explained his “fake Samajwadi” swipe at Samajwadi Party during the Uttar Pradesh assembly campaigning, adding that the party was concerned with nothing but ‘parivarvad’. He further added that he had received a letter in the past that said Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh had 45 people from the family who held various positions.

Congress party compounded COVID crisis by dishing out free tickets, AAP indulged in fearmongering: PM Modi

PM Modi also pulled no punches in attacking the opposition parties for compounding the COVID-19 crisis facing the country during the first lockdown. He accused the Congress party of giving free tickets to people to go home at a time when around the world, health organisations were recommending people to stay put and avoid travelling.

He also lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi for indulging in fearmongering and leaving migrant workers in the lurch. PM Modi said AAP exhorted people to leave Delhi, who left the national capital only to be stranded at the UP border. It was Yogi Adityanath government, PM Modi said, who prepared 10,000 buses to facilitate their journey to their respective native places.

“Congress party offered free tickets to people to go home. It would have taken 1-2 days, the facilities would have been readied. Instead, Yogi Ji had to prepare 10,000 buses. AAP in Delhi spread fear, the videos are there,” PM Modi said.

It is worth noting that PM Modi had similar remarks during his address in Lok Sabha earlier this week. PM Modi had then slammed Congress, AAP for instigating migrant workers from UP, Bihar to flout lockdown norms and head back to their native places amidst a raging coronavirus outbreak.

Farms laws legislated to benefit farmers and withdrawn in the interest of nation: PM Modi

PM Modi also spoke on the farm laws that touched off protests along the Delhi Border for almost a year. He said the agriculture bills were brought for the benefit of farmers and were removed in the interest of the nation.

“I have said this before and I am saying it again—farm laws were brought for the benefit of farmers—and they have now been withdrawn in the interest of the nation. I don’t think this needs to be explained anymore. Future events will make it clear why these steps were necessary,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi also stated that he has always worked for the welfare of the farmers and they have always supported him.

“I am someone who is on a journey to win the hearts of farmers. I understand the pain of farmers with marginal landholdings. I have always tried to win their hearts,” he said. “I have won the hearts of farmers from across the country and they have always supported me,” he added.

Modi slams Rahul Gandhi, says the Congress leader does not listen, nor does he sit in House

In a frontal attack against Rahul Gandhi who had accused the Centre of not giving details of unemployment, Indo-China border dispute and other issues, PM Modi said the detailed answer for the questions were given by respective ministries and he had also spoken on the subjects whenever and wherever it was necessary.

“I have stated facts on every subject and spoken on every subject on the basis of facts. On some subjects, our external affairs ministry and defence ministry have given detailed answers and wherever it was necessary, I had also spoken. How do I reply to a person who does not listen, and does not sit in the House?” PM Modi said.

We believe in taking everyone along and following the mantra of ‘Unity in Diversity’: PM Modi

On being asked about allegations levelled by the opposition leaders that the current government is against diversity, PM Modi said that he believes in taking everyone along and following the mantra of ‘Unity in Diversity’.

“ “I take efforts to take everyone along and I firmly believe it is the only way for the nation to progress. We believe in Unity in Diversity. But unfortunately, some leaders are now using the concept of diversity against each other for vested interests. We want unity among diversity,” PM Modi affirmed.

The statement came in the wake of allegations levelled by opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and Mehbooba Mufti that the government does not respect the diversity of the country.