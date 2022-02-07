PM Modi on Monday slammed Congress, AAP and other opposition parties for instigating migrant workers from UP, Bihar to flout lockdown norms and head back to their native places amidst a raging coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks to President’s Address in Lok Sabha, PM Modi lashed out at the Congress in Maharashtra and the AAP government in Delhi for encouraging migrant workers from UP, Bihar to go back to their native places.

“At a time when countries around the world, the WHO, and the scientists were asking people to stay put, Congress in Maharashtra provided free tickets to Shramik workers to leave Mumbai,” PM Modi said while highlighting the role of the grand old party in fuelling the pandemic and brushing its hands off the responsibility of helping migrant workers from UP, Bihar.

“The Congress Party has crossed all limits in this time of COVID-19. During the first wave, when people were following lockdowns, guidelines were suggesting that people stay where they are, the Congress was standing at Mumbai Station and scaring innocent people,” he added.

PM Modi slams AAP government in Delhi for facilalitating the spread of COVID and leaving migrant workers in the lurch

PM Modi also trained guns on the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, stating that they egged on the migrant workers to flee the national capital and provided them with buses.

“Those who are still in the Delhi Government used microphones, went to residential areas and told people to leave. As a consequence, COVID-19 spread rapidly in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” Modi said.

Delhi government exhort migrant workers to flee the national capital

In March 2020, days after the national lockdown was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi government was accused of spreading unnecessary rumours and of sowing chaos by allegedly making announcements that there were buses at the UP border ready to drop individuals to their locations.

Basically, to do away with the migrant workers in the national capital amidst the pandemic, the AAP government allegedly spread the rumour that buses have been waiting at the UP borders to take them to their respective households. This impelled the mass exodus of these migrant labourers, who made a beeline at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in an attempt to return to their respective villages.

The reports said that the UP CM Yogi Adityanath had to stay up till late in the night to overlook the arrangements in order to help the stranded migrants, mostly hailing from UP and Bihar, to return back to their respective homes as soon as possible.