Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress party for saying that it is fighting elections in Goa to ‘divide’ Hindu votes. PM Modi added that the Election Commission, voters in Goa as well as Uttar Pradesh, should pay attention to how the opposition is trying to mess with India’s democracy by playing communal politics.

PM Modi, in a reference to TMC MP Mahua Moitra, said that a leader of the Trinamool Congress party had admitted in an interview that the Trinamool’s electoral strategy has been to divide the Hindu votes. “Is the secularism”, asked Modi, deriding TMC for undermining the democracy by playing divisive politics in the name of secularism.

ममता बनर्जी की पार्टी उनके एक नेता जो गोवा में चुनाव पहली बार लड़ रहे हैं उनसे पूछा गया कि गोवा में आपकी पार्टी का कोई वजूद तो है नहीं, आप यहां चुनाव लड़ने क्यों आए हो।



वो कहते है कि हमने तो इस पार्टी से इसलिए गठंधन किया है, क्योंकि हम गोवा में हिंदू वोटों को बांटना चाहते हैं। pic.twitter.com/Y0wfN6WVao — BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) February 14, 2022

If “Parivaarwadi” is voted to power they would develop “mafia ganj” in each of the state’s districts: PM Modi

PM Modi went on to take a dig at Samajwadi Party’s ‘Parivaarvadi’ politics. He said they had distributed areas among family members for “loot” during their rule in the state.

He went after the Samajwadi Party saying, “The people of Uttar Pradesh will once again defeat the ‘Parivaarwadi.’ “Holi, the festival of colours, will come days 10 days early on March 10th in Uttar Pradesh with BJP’s victory,” added the PM.

PM Modi asked the people whether they wanted to vote for a party that would develop “mafia ganj” in each of the state’s districts.

“If they had their way, they would have made Kanpur and other such areas in UP, a ‘mafia ganj’ mohalla. Now their ‘mafiagiri’ is counting its last breath. These ‘parivaarvadi’ want to give power to these mafias again. UP public will have to stay alert,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh had ration scams every other day. “They made lakhs of fake ration cards. The double engine government ended this fake ration card scheme. Today, crores of the public are receiving ration free of cost. Stoves of my poor sisters and mothers will never be turned off.”

“How would they serve the people of Uttar Pradesh if they keep changing their allies?” he asked, referring to Akhilesh’s partnership with the RLD.

“Those who bring new alliance partners and kick them out in every election, would you trust such parties? Would you support such parties? Can you trust those who do not support their own alliance partners? Will such people who don’t trust their alliance partners ever trust or support the common public? Can people who only seek to bring money into their own families’ wallets possibly work for the welfare of ordinary citizens? PM asked Kanpur Dehat voters.

Law against triple talaq has saved thousands of Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh: PM

Further, PM Modi reached out to the Muslim women saying that the law against triple talaq brought by the BJP government has saved thousands of Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh. “The Muslim girls feel safe under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh. Many more Muslim girls are going to schools and colleges in the state now,” Modi said, adding that BJP does not differentiate between women of different faiths and that its schemes have benefitted all.

“The trends of the second phase and the voting in the first phase in Uttar Pradesh has made it clear that the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath is returning to power in the state that too with a thumping majority,” said PM Modi.

Polling has begun for phase 2 of the high-stakes, seven-phase Uttar Pradesh elections. In all 17,000 polling booths across the state, security has been increased. This phase will determine the fate of 586 candidates. In 2017, the BJP won 38 of the 55 seats up for election in the second phase. The SP and Congress, who ran together, won 15 and two seats, respectively. The results will be declared on March 10.