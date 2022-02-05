Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Equality today on the occasion of Basant Panchami at Muchintal near Hyderabad in Telangana. In his address after the inauguration, he has asserted that “Progressiveness does not mean detaching from one’s roots. Rather it is necessary that we connect with our real roots and become aware of our real power.”

The 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorates the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste, and creed.

In his address, the Prime Minister spoke on various aspects of Ramanujacharya’s life and teachings and explained how they hold importance in contemporary times. He said “In today’s world, when it comes to social reforms and progressivism, it is believed that reforms will take place only after detaching from the roots. But, when we see Ramanujacharya ji, we realize that there is no conflict between progressiveness and antiquity.”

आज जब दुनिया में सामाजिक सुधारों की बात होती है, प्रगतिशीलता की बात होती है, तो माना जाता है कि सुधार जड़ों से दूर जाकर होगा।



लेकिन, जब हम रामानुजाचार्य जी को देखते हैं, तो हमें अहसास होता है कि प्रगतिशीलता और प्राचीनता में कोई विरोध नहीं है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 5, 2022

He further said “Today Ramanujacharya ji is giving us the message of equality in the form of this magnificent statue of Equality. With this message, today the country is laying the foundation of its new future with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas’.”

आज रामानुजाचार्य जी विशाल मूर्ति Statue of Equality के रूप में हमें समानता का संदेश दे रही है।



इसी संदेश को लेकर आज देश ‘सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सबका विश्वास, और सबका प्रयास’ के मंत्र के साथ अपने नए भविष्य की नींव रख रहा है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 5, 2022

Underlining the contribution of Ramanujacharya in unifying the nation through Bhakti Sutra, PM Modi said “Ramanujacharya ji is also a shining inspiration for the unity and integrity of India. He was born in the South, but his influence is on the whole of India from South to North and East to West.”

रामानुजाचार्य जी भारत की एकता और अखंडता की भी एक प्रदीप्त प्रेरणा हैं।



उनका जन्म दक्षिण में हुआ, लेकिन उनका प्रभाव दक्षिण से उत्तर और पूरब से पश्चिम तक पूरे भारत पर है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 5, 2022

As the program was organized in Telangana which was formerly a part of the Nizam state before it got attached to independent India on 17th September 1948, PM Modi did not forget to mention Sardar Patel and the Statue of Unity. Mentioning Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar he said, “Who better than the people of Bhagya Nagar knows the importance of Sardar Patel in unifying the nation.”

He further added “Today, on the one hand, Sardar Sahib’s Statue of Unity is repeating the oath of unity in the country, while Ramanujacharya’s Statue of Equality is giving the message of equality. This is the specialty of India as a nation.”

आज देश में एक ओर सरदार साहब की ‘Statue of Unity’ एकता की शपथ दोहरा रही है, तो रामानुजाचार्य जी की ‘Statue of Equality’ समानता का संदेश दे रही है।



यही एक राष्ट्र के रूप में भारत की विशेषता है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 5, 2022

Before inaugurating the statue of equality, PM Modi offered Ahuti in the Vishwaksen Yagya. It is notable that Vishwaksen Yagya is a ritual organized for the completion of an undertaken task. PM Modi dedicated this Ahuti to the welfare of the nation and 135 crore Indians.

After the inauguration program, he attended the light and sound show depicting the life and works of Ramanujacharya. Chinna Jeeyar who has conceived the idea of this statue of equality thanked the Prime Minister and urged him to propagate the message of equality given by Ramanujacharya in the world.

After the light and sound show, PM Modi participated in Maha Yagya organized for consecrating Ramanujacharya’s idol in the temple on the upper floor of the temple complex. The treasurer of Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Trust, Shri Govind Dev Giri was also present on this occasion.

A total of 144 Yagya Shala are created to accommodate 1035 Yagya Kunda and 2 lakh kg of pure desi ghee collected from various parts of the nation is used for the auspicious Ahuti. The Maha Yagya has started on 2nd February 2022 and it will conclude on 14th February 2022.