UP CM Yogi Adityanath has alleged in an election campaign rally at Plibhit in Uttar Pradesh that the relatives of the convicts in the Ahmedabad bomb blast case are seen campaigning with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. This statement by Yogi Adityanath has come days before the third phase of the ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath, during his address at a public meeting in Bisalpur of Pilibhit, said, “You can imagine. There is a new wave, but the SP is the same as before. SP is standing by the terrorists. This has been seen once again.” Yogi Adityanath also mentioned the verdict given by an Ahmedabad court in the 13-year old case of serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad that took place in 2008.

Yogi Adityanath said “Capital punishment and life imprisonments were awarded. The convicts included some terrorists from UP too. The family members of one of them were seen with the SP chief asking for votes for the party.”

Comparing the rule of previous governments with the current BJP government he said “In the SP and BSP regimes, even electricity had a specific religion. There used to be an uninterrupted power supply on the occasion of Eid and Muharram. On the other hand, Holi and Deepawali used to witness frequent power cuts. This is not the case in the BJP government. Electricity in the BJP rule has no religion. It is supplied without any interruption to everyone.”

Yogi Adityanath also promised a medical college at Pilibhit. Polling for the third phase of the elections will take place on 20th February 2022. 59 seats from 16 districts are covered in this phase. The counting of votes will take place on 10th March 2022.

It is worth noting that Md Saif, son of SP leader Shadab Ahmed, was one of the convicts in the Ahmedabad bomb blast case. He was arrested in September 2008 following the blasts in July that year. Saif was nabbed from Delhi’s Jamia Nagar where he was staying at that time. His roommates Atif and Sajid were killed in a police shootout when they had tried to flee, while Saif was injured. After the arrest, Shadab Ahmed had said that his son had told him that he was doing an English speaking course in Delhi.

A special court in Ahmedabad announced the sentences in the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast case on Friday 18th February 2022. In the verdict, the court has awarded death sentences to as many as 38 convicts out of the 49 accused who were convicted in this case, while the remaining 11 have been sentenced to life imprisonment until death. Earlier on 8th February 2022, the court had convicted 49 out of 77 accused in the case. The serial bomb blasts that took place in Ahmedabad on 26th July 2008 had caused 56 deaths and 243 innocent citizens were injured in the blasts.

On 26th July 2008, 20 serial bomb blasts had left the city of Ahmedabad in shock. The haunting memories of this terror attack still leave the people in a trauma-like situation. Within three weeks of the attack, major arrests, in this case, had taken place owing to the coordinated efforts of the Gujarat police and the ATS. A big network of the Indian Mujahidin terrorists was exposed. These terrorists were also involved in the bomb blasts in other cities of the country. Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi had extended every possible support to the investigating officers in order to ensure that a strong case is built against the terrorists.