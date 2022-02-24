Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have captured the nuclear power plant site at Chernobyl, the site of the Nuclear disaster in 1986. It was confirmed by an official of the Ukrainian president. An advisor to the President’s office said, “It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians.” The advisor Mykhailo Podolyak further added, “This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today,” reported Reuters.

Ukraine PM Denys Shmyhal also confirmed the development, saying that Russian forces have seized control of the abandoned nuclear power plant at Chernobyl after clashes with Ukrainian forces.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine had said that Russian soldiers have entered the area surrounding Chernobyl and are trying to seize the abandoned nuclear power plant. In his tweet, he had posted, “Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to the Swedish PM. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also said that any Russian action in Chernobyl can lead to another ecological disaster. “In 1986, the world saw the biggest technological disaster in Chornobyl. Russia’s attack on Ukraine may cause another ecological disaster moving its military forces to Chornobyl. If Russia continues the war, Chornobyl can happen again in 2022,” the ministry tweeted.

The Chernobyl disaster happened in 1986 and it is considered the worst nuclear accident in history. Since this mishap, the reactor situated at around 130 KM north of Ukrainian capital Kyiv has been covered by a protective shelter to prevent radiation leak and the entire plant has been decommissioned. The entire town has been abandoned due to health risks as the site still contains a huge amount of highly radioactive nuclear material. And any damage to the structures during the clashes can lead to leakage of hazardous radiation.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced limited “military operations” against Ukraine. In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared for the special operation to be conducted in East Ukraine.

Putin had added explicitly that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukraine. He said the military action he announced would seek to “demilitarise” and “denazify” Ukraine and came in response to threats from Ukraine.

The day after President Zelensky introduced a nationwide state of emergency, airports are closed and long queues of cars were seen on motorways as Ukrainians attempted to flee their homes.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Ambassador to India, Igor Polikha, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin given the special ties between the two countries.