Thursday, February 24, 2022
Ukraine requests PM Modi to intervene and hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end military operation

Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Igor Polikha, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin given the special ties between the two countries.

OpIndia Staff
Ukraine requests India to speak to Putin and mediate talks with Zelenskyy and him
PM Modi and President Putin, image via Twitter
5

As Ukraine faces a grave crisis following the Russian ‘military operation’, Ukraine’s Ambassador to India Igor Polikha has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin given the special ties between the two countries.

According to the reports, Ukrainian Ambassador Igor Polikha said India has a special relationship with Russia, and New Delhi can play a more active role in managing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“India is a powerful global player. We are asking, pleading for the support of India. In case of aggression of a totalitarian regime, India should play its global role. Modiji is one of the most powerful global leaders of the world. We know that India has a special privileged strategic partnership with Russia. We don’t know how many world leaders Putin may listen to. But the status of Modiji makes me hopeful that in the case of his strong voice Putin should at least think over. We are expecting a much more favourable attitude of the Indian government at this crisis situation,” Igor Polikha stated to the media in Delhi.

“We urge PM Narendra Modi to immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and our President Volodymyr Zelensky,” the Ukrainian Ambassador requested the Indian government to intervene and negotiate a truce between Russia and Ukraine.

This comes at a day when Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a ‘military operation’ against Ukraine.

Russian troops enters Ukraine, martial law in place

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced limited military operations against Ukraine. In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the special operation to be conducted in East Ukraine.

Putin had added explicitly that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukraine. He said the military action he announced would seek to “demilitarise” and “denazify” Ukraine and came in response to threats from Ukraine.

According to Ukraine’s border guard agency, the Russian military entered the country from neighbouring Belarus. The Russian forces crossed Belarus to enter Ukraine from the North, said Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. The Northern border forces in Ukraine have come under attack by Russian troops.

The Russian troops allegedly launched attacks on border units, border patrols, and checkpoints using artillery, heavy equipment, and small arms.

Earlier in the day, large explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Several cities, airports, roads are hit by the rockets as Russian troops take control of East Ukrainian cities.

During his address declaring military action against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin had urged the Ukrainian soldiers to lay down arms. He said those who followed his demand would be allowed to leave the battle zone and return to their families.

