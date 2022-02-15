Sansad TV’s YouTube account, which broadcasts live Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings, temporarily halted after it was hacked and renamed “Etherium,” a cryptocurrency.

Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting took to Twitter to inform about the same. “Alert! @sansad_tv Sansad TV @YouTube channel has been temporarily halted after it was hacked and compromised. Unauthorised & unwarranted activity was noticed early morning 15 Feb. Channel name was changed to ‘Ethereum’. Hand of crypto hackers is suspected. Investigations are on,” he said.

Sansad TV’s YouTube account has been showing a message that ‘This account has been terminated for violating YouTube’s community guidelines’.

After the incident, Sansad TV released a statement to apprise the same. The statement read:

YouTube Channel of Sansad TV got compromised due to unauthorized activities by some scomsters on 15 February 2022 (Tuesday 01:00 a.m.( including live streaming on this Channel. Also. the Channel name has been changed to “Ethereum” by the attacker. However, Sansad TV’s Social Media Team promptly worked on It and got the Sansad TV Channel restored by early morning at around 0345 hours.

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT4n), the nodal agency for responding lo cyber security incidents in Indio. has also reported the above incident and alerted Sansad TV. However, later on. YouTube has started fixing the security threats permanently and it shall be restored ASAP

Officials stated the problem had been reported with Google, which, in turn, has received a complaint and is investigating the matter.