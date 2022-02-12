The Karnataka Hijab row is spreading to more and more states, as political leaders use the controversy to meddle the situation more. Today a Samajwadi Party leader threatened violence against those who oppose Hijab in schools and colleges. On Saturday, Samajwadi Party leader Rubina Khanum made a controversial statement saying, ‘will cut off the arms of those who put hands on Hijab’. She supported the hijab-wearing Muslim girls and said that politicizing the hijab issue was mean and troublesome.

“India is a diverse country. Whether it is forehead tilak or turban, burqa or hijab, it is an integral part of our culture and traditions. Creating controversy by politicizing it is the height of meanness”, she added in a video that has gone viral over social media.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Rubina Khanum says we will cut off the hands of those who put their hands on Hijab pic.twitter.com/O2zMKwRRM7 — MeghUpdates🚨™ (@MeghBulletin) February 12, 2022

She also criticised the government and warned against thinking that ‘women are weak’. “Don’t make the mistake of thinking women are weak. If the self-esteem of our sisters and daughters is attacked, we will become the Queen of Jhansi and Razia Sultan and cut off their hands”, she affirmed.

Aligarh’s Samajwadi Party Metropolitan President Rubina Khanum further called the schools in Karnataka and those protesting against Hijab as ‘Kalyugi Raavan’ and accused that they were trying to create violence against Muslim women by not allowing them to wear hijab.

Earlier in Maharashtra, a burqa-clad woman had hit out at PM Modi over the issue and said that he should be burnt alive. “Modi brought hijab law to harass everyone, he should be burned alive”, she was quoted in the Nationalist Congress Party’s Pune protests over the Karnataka hijab controversy.

It is important to note that Rubina Khanum’s controversial remark also comes when Hindus are being openly attacked for supporting the ban on hijab in schools. Yesterday, Dileep Malagimane in Malebennur town, was attacked by a mob of 300 persons from the Muslim community, who dragged him out of the store and brutally attacked him over a post he had uploaded on WhatsApp to support the ban on hijab. Also, in Nallur village of Davangere district, another mob of Muslims had attacked Naveen and his 60-year-old mother for their alleged posts on social media on the hijab controversy.

The hijab controversy in Karnataka gained momentum since the first week of January after eight Muslim girls were denied entry to classes in a Udupi college because they were wearing hijab. The college authorities had informed that the hijab was not a part of the uniform dress code suggested to the students. The Muslim women, adamant on wearing hijab, then filed a petition in High Court seeking permission to attend classes with hijab. They stated that wearing hijab was their ‘fundamental right’ granted under Article 14 and 25 of the Indian Constitution and ‘integral practise of Islam’.

The controversy spiraled as Hindu students in Karnataka styled with saffron scarves around their necks, protested against Muslim girls continuing to wear Hijab to the college. Tensions also prevailed at some educational institutions in Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts as incidents of stone-pelting and violence were reported from various parts of the state.

The High Court so far has declared that no one should be allowed to wear their religious attire inside the educational institutions until the matter is pending in the Court. However, the Supreme Court denied to interfere in the matter after the girls impatiently knocked the doors of the apex court.