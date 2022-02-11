A Muslim mob attacked a person and stabbed him for allegedly uploading a post against hijab on his WhatsApp status. The incident has occurred in Malebennur town of Davangere district on Wednesday.

According to the reports, Dileep Malagimane, who runs a store near Gigali circle in Malebennur town, was attacked by a mob of 300 persons from the Muslim community, who dragged him out of the store and brutally attacked him over a post he had uploaded on WhatsApp wherein supported the ban on hijab.

The enraged mob assaulted the police officials, who had rushed to the spot to rescue the victim. The police

A few policemen, who rushed to Dileep’s rescue, were also manhandled. The police have now registered cases against the mob and have arrested a few of them. The police have issued prohibitory orders in Harihar taluk, including Malebennur, till midnight on Friday.

Mob marches with weapons, thrash son and older-age mother for social media post on hijab

In a similar incident in Nallur village of Davangere district, another mob of Muslims have attacked a person and his 60-year-old mother for their alleged posts on social media on the hijab controversy. The 25-year-old Naveen and his 60-year-old mother Sarojamma were assaulted by the mob, who ransacked their house.

The CCTV image has captured the incident that shows how angry Muslims carrying weapons were marching towards the residence of Naveen.

The son-mother duo has been shifted to a hospital in Shimoga after they sustained severe injuries. Following the attacks by the Muslim mob, there was a tense situation in the village. Local MLA and the police officials rushed to the spot and urged the villagers to maintain peace in the area.

Muslim mob protests outside police station, vandalises police van

Tension gripped Harihar taluk after a mob damaged police jeep during the protest by Muslims demanding the arrest of a man who allegedly posted offensive remarks against the community.

According to the reports, the mob protested in front of the town police station demanding the arrest of the youth for allegedly putting out posts against religious memorials. Later, the police arrested the accused. The leaders of the Muslim community rushed to the spot and requested the mobs to return to their homes.

However, the mob did not stop protesting outside the police station. The mob also pelted stones at the police station, damaging the vehicles. The mob demanded that the police hand over the accused to their custody.

Deputy SP Basavaraj asked people not to take the law into their hands and said that police would take action against those who go against the law. The police have deployed more security to handle the situation.