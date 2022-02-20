Sunday, February 20, 2022
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: Student leader Anish Khan who was protesting against Mamata Banerjee govt murdered,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Student leader Anish Khan who was protesting against Mamata Banerjee govt murdered, family says policemen threw him off from roof

Anish Khan, a student leader of the radical Islamic organisation Indian Secular Front, was killed in Howrah district by four unidentified people in the early hours of Saturday

OpIndia Staff
Anish Khan, a ISF student leader, who was found dead on Saturday/ Image Source: Live Adalat
82

Anish Khan, a student who was staging a protest for nearly 130 days against the Mamata Banerjee government, was allegedly murdered in Howrah. The murder of Anish Khan has now triggered massive protests by the students against the West Bengal government, who accuse the Mamata Banerjee-led government of killing the protesting student.

According to the reports, Anish Khan, a student leader of the radical Islamic organisation Indian Secular Front, was killed at Amta in Howrah district by four unidentified people in the early hours of Saturday.

The family of the deceased 28-year-old student said one of the accused was wearing a police uniform and was carrying a firearm, while the others were wearing the uniforms of civic volunteers. The family members alleged that the victim Anish Khan was thrown off from the second floor.

“It was around 12:30 am that four persons came to our house and identified themselves as policemen from the Amta police station. One of them stood with me on the ground floor. He was carrying a firearm. The other three took my son upstairs. Moments later, I heard a huge thud and found that my son was lying in a pool of blood. As I raised the alarm, all the four persons fled,” said Salem Khan, Anish Khan’s father.

However, the local police rejected the allegations claiming that none of the policemen was sent to any such location for any kind of questioning. They have sent the dead body for post-mortem. “We have started a murder case. No police personnel went to his house. If we need to interrogate somebody we call that person to the police station. Investigation is going on,” a senior police officer said.

Protests break out against Mamata Banerjee-led government

Following the suspicious death of one of the students, students of Aliah University hit the streets on Saturday to block the seven-point Park Circus crossing in Kolkata. They also took out a candlelight march.

The police reached the spot and tried to calm down the protesters. However, the protesters demanded immediate arrest of the accused. The protest turned violent as the protestors tried to move the barricade put up by the police.

Reacting to the incident, West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim claimed that there was a possibility of a conspiracy behind the murder.

“Such incidents can only be seen in states like Uttar Pradesh. The assailants may have come from outside the state. Police will conduct a thorough investigation and arrest the culprits,” said Firhad Hakim, state minister.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,094FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com