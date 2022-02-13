Sunday, February 13, 2022
Surat: Female caretaker brutally thrases eight-month-old infant, arrested for attempt to murder after caught on hidden camera

The video of the incident was caught by a hidden camera installed by the family due to suspicions about the caretaker's behaviour.

A shocking video from Rander of Surat has emerged on social media in which a female caretaker (‘Aayaa’ that is a babysitter) is seen beating an eight-month-old baby boy brutally for unknown reasons. The woman had even slammed the child on the mattress. On a complaint by the child’s parents, the woman was arrested by the Rander police on 5th February 2022 and booked under section 307 of IPC for an attempt to murder.

The eight-month-old baby boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after he was found in an unconscious state on Friday 4th February 2022. The video of the incident was caught by a hidden camera installed by the family due to suspicions about the caretaker’s behaviour.

Komal Tandelkar, aged 27, used to work as a caretaker at the house of Mithesh Patel who is a sports teacher in a local private school. Mithesh’s wife is also a working woman, she is an instructor at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI). As both of them go for their jobs, they had employed Komal Tandelkar as an Aayaa to take care of their twin children.

Recently, Patels were informed by their neighbours that when the couple had gone to their respective workplaces, the baby boys were crying a lot while the caretaker was in their house. Out of suspicion, Mithesh Patel had installed a hidden camera inside the house, as he had noticed minor injury marks on the bodies of the twin boys. On Friday, 4th February 2022, Komal Tandelkar called and informed Patel that one of the baby boys has fainted. Patel rushed him to a private hospital where he was admitted.

A police officer has reportedly said “The boy has suffered a brain injury and is on a ventilator. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Tandelkar slammed the baby hard on the mattress resulting in serious head injuries. Accused has been booked for attempt to murder.”

The officer added that “When the father asked the accused what happened to the boy she did not say anything. Later when Patel checked the camera footage he came to know about the torture.” In the video that went viral, Komal Tandelkar is seen beating and thrashing the boy. She committed this monstrous act when she was supposed to take care of the twin babies.

Patel filed a complaint against the accused in Rander police station. Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested on 5th February 2022.

