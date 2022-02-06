Sunday, February 6, 2022
HomeNews ReportsTwo-day national mourning in memory of Lata Mangeshkar announced as netizens condole her death...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Two-day national mourning in memory of Lata Mangeshkar announced as netizens condole her death by sharing their favourite songs

A two-day national mourning will now be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar on February 6 and 7, the National flag will fly at half-mast for two day

OpIndia Staff
Netizens share their favourite songs in memory of Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar (Photo Credits: The Better India)
74

On Sunday, February 6, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died of Covid-19 related complications at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was 92 years old.

Citing sources in the government, news agency ANI reported that two-day national mourning will be observed by the Indian government in memory of the legendary singer. As a mark of respect, the tricolour will also be flown at half-mast for 2 days. “A two-day national mourning will now be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar on February 6 and 7. The National flag will fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect,” government sources said.

Prominent leaders pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Following her demise, prominent public personalities and political leaders paid homage to Lata Mangeshkar.

Prime minister Narendra Modi posted a series of tweets, where he said:

“I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.”

“Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India.”

“I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared his message of condolence on Twitter. “There are no words that can describe the contribution of Lata Didi to the world of music,” tweeted Amit Shah.

“Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable,” wrote President Ramnath Kovind.

He further added, “An artist born but once in centuries, Lata-didi was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her. The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity. My condolences to her family and admirers everywhere.”

Netizens share their favourite ‘Lata song’ on social media

JNU professor Anand Ranganathan correctly said that it is impossible to pick just one from thousands of wondrous memories Lata Mangeskar has created. Nevertheless, he chose the iconic Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai song from Guide as his favourite.

One Twitter user said that her favourite song sung by Lata Mangeshkar is ‘Lag ja gale’. She wrote, “No one can replace the melody, the heart and soul Lata Didi bought to music. She is rightfully India’s nightingale.”

Popular Twitter user Ankit Jain shared a snippet of his favourite ‘Lata’ song, ‘Tera Mera Milan ki ya Raina‘ from Abhimaan.

Lata Mangeshkar also immortalised the song, ‘Ae Mera Watan ke Logo‘, which had even moved Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears.

Arun Krishnan wrote, “End of an era. Om Shanthi Lata Tai. Ae mera watan ke logon. Zara Aankh mein bhar lo paani. Listening to Ajeeb dastan hai yeh. I have tears in my eyes. The last of the greats is gone.”

Popular user Bala also shared a clip of the evergreen romantic song ‘Lag ja Gale.’

Another Twitter user listed his 10 of the most favoruite songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

The legendary singer was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Lata Mangeshkar was suffering from pneumonia. She showed a slight improvement in her health but was again shifted on ventilator and ICU as her condition deteriorated. She breathed her last on Sunday morning.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,057FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com