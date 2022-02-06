On Sunday, February 6, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died of Covid-19 related complications at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was 92 years old.

Citing sources in the government, news agency ANI reported that two-day national mourning will be observed by the Indian government in memory of the legendary singer. As a mark of respect, the tricolour will also be flown at half-mast for 2 days. “A two-day national mourning will now be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar on February 6 and 7. The National flag will fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect,” government sources said.

A state funeral will be accorded to the Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/K80B1PTsvQ — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Prominent leaders pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Following her demise, prominent public personalities and political leaders paid homage to Lata Mangeshkar.

Prime minister Narendra Modi posted a series of tweets, where he said:

“I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.”

“Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India.”

“I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared his message of condolence on Twitter. “There are no words that can describe the contribution of Lata Didi to the world of music,” tweeted Amit Shah.

सुर व संगीत की पूरक लता दीदी ने अपनी सुर साधना व मंत्रमुग्ध कर देने वाली वाणी से न सिर्फ भारत बल्कि पूरे विश्व में हर पीढ़ी के जीवन को भारतीय संगीत की मिठास से सराबोर किया।



संगीत जगत में उनके योगदान को शब्दों में पिरोना संभव नहीं है।



उनका निधन मेरे लिए व्यक्तिगत क्षति है। pic.twitter.com/uRwKwZa4KG — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 6, 2022

“Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable,” wrote President Ramnath Kovind.

He further added, “An artist born but once in centuries, Lata-didi was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her. The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity. My condolences to her family and admirers everywhere.”

An artist born but once in centuries, Lata-didi was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her. The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity. My condolences to her family and admirers everywhere. pic.twitter.com/FfQ8lmjHGN — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022

Netizens share their favourite ‘Lata song’ on social media

JNU professor Anand Ranganathan correctly said that it is impossible to pick just one from thousands of wondrous memories Lata Mangeskar has created. Nevertheless, he chose the iconic Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai song from Guide as his favourite.

How can we pick just one from thousands of wondrous memories, when we know she was family, always there, defining our lives, our era, for us?



Perhaps this, from Guide, is my favourite. Nothing captures better the dilemma of a soul, its battles, and then its ultimate liberation. pic.twitter.com/c4ebZQRsB2 — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) February 6, 2022

One Twitter user said that her favourite song sung by Lata Mangeshkar is ‘Lag ja gale’. She wrote, “No one can replace the melody, the heart and soul Lata Didi bought to music. She is rightfully India’s nightingale.”

No one can replace the melody, the heart and soul Lata Didi bought to music. She is rightfully India’s nightingale.



Just one of her thousand songs that are my favourite. ❤️



‘Shayad phir iss janam mai mulakat ho na ho’ 🥺#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/o5QgUpzVZY — ❄️❀ ❥ Ankita ❥ ❀ ❄️ (@_whatsinaname7) February 6, 2022

Popular Twitter user Ankit Jain shared a snippet of his favourite ‘Lata’ song, ‘Tera Mera Milan ki ya Raina‘ from Abhimaan.

Lata Mangeshkar’s voice immortalised abhimaan. This song still makes me cry. pic.twitter.com/G8Fwf43wsJ — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar also immortalised the song, ‘Ae Mera Watan ke Logo‘, which had even moved Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears.

Every Soldier’s Favourite Song



This song united whole Bharat 🇮🇳

Each & Every-time…!

Gratitude & Salute ❤️🌹🙏#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/31N3Oe7eZl — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) February 6, 2022

Arun Krishnan wrote, “End of an era. Om Shanthi Lata Tai. Ae mera watan ke logon. Zara Aankh mein bhar lo paani. Listening to Ajeeb dastan hai yeh. I have tears in my eyes. The last of the greats is gone.”

Listening to Ajeeb dastan hai yeh. I have tears in my eyes.



The last of the greats is gone.#LataMangeshkar — Arun Krishnan 🇮🇳 (@ArunKrishnan_) February 6, 2022

Popular user Bala also shared a clip of the evergreen romantic song ‘Lag ja Gale.’

Another Twitter user listed his 10 of the most favoruite songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

– Lag ja gale

– Naam ghum jaayega

– Beeti na bitayi raina

– Tu jahan jahan chalega

– Tere bina jiya jaaye na

– Tujh se naaraz nahi zindagi

– Tere bina zindagi se

– Raina beeti jaaye

– Hothon pe aisi baat

– Aaj phir jeene ki



Quote ur 10 top fav #LataMangeshkar songs.. pic.twitter.com/UBdQlf5Nle — Keh Ke Peheno 🆒☺️👕 (@coolfunnytshirt) February 6, 2022

The legendary singer was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Lata Mangeshkar was suffering from pneumonia. She showed a slight improvement in her health but was again shifted on ventilator and ICU as her condition deteriorated. She breathed her last on Sunday morning.