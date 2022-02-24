Thursday, February 24, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUkraine air space closed amid air attack from Russia: Air India flight sent to...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Ukraine air space closed amid air attack from Russia: Air India flight sent to evacuate students turned back towards Delhi

Soon after the NOTAM was declared, it is learnt that at least 5 explosions have taken place at Kyiv's main Boryspil Airport, as reported by CNN. The airport is 18 miles East of the main city of Kyiv.

OpIndia Staff
Air India flight
Air India Flight returning to New Delhi from Ukraine
6

News Agency ANI has reported that Air India flight AI1947 is returning to Delhi due to NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) at Ukrainian capital Kyiv. At around 7:30 AM IST Ukraine issued a NOTAM restricting all civilian flights to the region with a view to close its airspace. The decision was taken after Russian President Putin declared a ‘military operation’ on Ukraine on TV, in the wee hours of the morning.

Soon after the NOTAM was declared, it is learnt that at least 5 explosions have taken place at Kyiv’s main Boryspil Airport, as reported by CNN. The airport is 18 miles East of the main city of Kyiv.

Last night a special Air India flight AI1946 carrying 242 Indian passengers including students from Ukraine landed in New Delhi as tensions continued to escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

As of now, The Ukrainian airspace has been evacuated completely as can be seen above. At around 5:30 AM Russian Local time, explosions were seen in Ukraine after Putin declared war on the country on TV.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUkraine crisis, Russian air force, Indian students in Ukraine
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,262FollowersFollow
25,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com