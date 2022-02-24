News Agency ANI has reported that Air India flight AI1947 is returning to Delhi due to NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) at Ukrainian capital Kyiv. At around 7:30 AM IST Ukraine issued a NOTAM restricting all civilian flights to the region with a view to close its airspace. The decision was taken after Russian President Putin declared a ‘military operation’ on Ukraine on TV, in the wee hours of the morning.

Air India flight AI1947 is coming back to Delhi due to NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) at, Kyiv, Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/C6OKj7xMF9 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Soon after the NOTAM was declared, it is learnt that at least 5 explosions have taken place at Kyiv’s main Boryspil Airport, as reported by CNN. The airport is 18 miles East of the main city of Kyiv.

This is Ukraine’s international airport (Boryspil Airport) 29km east of Kyiv this morning. CNN reports pictures direct from Ukrainian President’s Office. Airport services 2/3 of all Ukrainian air traffic. @newscomauHQ pic.twitter.com/QEjqrVPEDc — Rohan Smith (@Ro_Smith) February 24, 2022

Last night a special Air India flight AI1946 carrying 242 Indian passengers including students from Ukraine landed in New Delhi as tensions continued to escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

#WATCH | Air India special flight carrying around 242 passengers from Ukraine landed at Delhi airport as tensions escalate pic.twitter.com/HHryuWt7i9 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

24 February 2022 03:15 UTC time – Ukraine airspace is now completely empty. pic.twitter.com/UIEgcapqlj — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 24, 2022

As of now, The Ukrainian airspace has been evacuated completely as can be seen above. At around 5:30 AM Russian Local time, explosions were seen in Ukraine after Putin declared war on the country on TV.