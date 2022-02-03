Thursday, February 3, 2022
Updated:

Asaduddin Owaisi’s tyre gets punctured triggering security scare, says bullets were fired at his car in Meerut

Images posted by Owaisi showed two holes on the two doors of his car apparently created by the bullets fired at the car

OpIndia Staff
Asaduddin Owaisi Car incident
Bullets fired at Asaduddin Owaisi's car
40

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that four rounds of bullets were fired on his car after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday afternoon when Owaisi was returning to Delhi in his car after a poll event in UP.

While tweeting about the Incident, the leader has said, “Some time ago my car was fired at Chhijarsi toll gate. Four rounds were fired. There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I got out in fled in another car. We are all safe. Alhamdulillah.” According to ANI, two people fired bullets on Owaisi’s vehicle near the Chhijarsi toll plaza while all the 3-4 of them ran away while leaving their weapons on the site.

Images posted by Owaisi showed two holes on the two doors of his car apparently created by the bullets fired at the car. He also said that the tyres of his vehicle were also punctured in the alleged attack.

It can be seen in the photos that the bullets were aimed very low, as they hit the tyres and the bottom part of the car. Which shows that the attackers were not after Owaisi’s life.

According to the police, one of the shooters has been arrested already. The weapon used in the firing also has been recovered from the spot. Hapur SP Deepak Bhuker informed that another culprit managed to flee, and a search operation has been started to nab him. He informed that nobody was injured in the incident, and they are checking the CCTV footage.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

