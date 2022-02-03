AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that four rounds of bullets were fired on his car after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday afternoon when Owaisi was returning to Delhi in his car after a poll event in UP.

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

While tweeting about the Incident, the leader has said, “Some time ago my car was fired at Chhijarsi toll gate. Four rounds were fired. There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I got out in fled in another car. We are all safe. Alhamdulillah.” According to ANI, two people fired bullets on Owaisi’s vehicle near the Chhijarsi toll plaza while all the 3-4 of them ran away while leaving their weapons on the site.

Images posted by Owaisi showed two holes on the two doors of his car apparently created by the bullets fired at the car. He also said that the tyres of his vehicle were also punctured in the alleged attack.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says that 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired upon his vehicle near Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was heading to Delhi after an election-related event in Kithaur, Meerut (in Uttar Pradesh).



Visual from the spot. pic.twitter.com/WXSQS88bMA — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

It can be seen in the photos that the bullets were aimed very low, as they hit the tyres and the bottom part of the car. Which shows that the attackers were not after Owaisi’s life.

One person apprehended. He's being questioned, weapon recovered from him. His accomplice managed to flee, search operation is underway for him. We'll update you when more facts come to the fore. Nobody was injured so far. We are checking the CCTV footage: Deepak Bhuker, SP Hapur pic.twitter.com/dn5DOULgxM — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

According to the police, one of the shooters has been arrested already. The weapon used in the firing also has been recovered from the spot. Hapur SP Deepak Bhuker informed that another culprit managed to flee, and a search operation has been started to nab him. He informed that nobody was injured in the incident, and they are checking the CCTV footage.