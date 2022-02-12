Two days before the state goes to the polls, Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, said on Saturday that if the BJP wins the upcoming Assembly elections, the state’s administration will implement the Uniform Civil Code. Dhami stated that as soon as the BJP takes power in the state, a panel will be formed to prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code.

Speaking to ANI, the Uttarakhand CM said: “Soon after its swearing-in, new BJP govt will form a committee to prepare the draft of Uniform Civil Code in the state. This UCC will provide for same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land-property & inheritance for all people, irrespective of their faith”.

The Uttarakhand CM in his statement said: “Our Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand, the home to 1.3 Crore citizens, holds a deep cultural and spiritual significance for the country and our civilization. The State also has a very critical role in national security. It shares an international border with 2 countries and hence the geographical and political aspects within Uttarakhand deeply impact the overall national security of the country.”

He further said, that “in all different facets- cultural, environmental, national security, Uttarakhand is a State of key strategic importance for the country. Hence, the BJP Government, right after the elections shall be forming a committee comprising experts and imminent citizens from diverse fields to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code. Through this, Uttarakhand will implement a Uniform Civil code to provide a uniform legal framework to all citizens irrespective of religion in issues including family law, property law etc.”

The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand as soon as possible will help to ensure that everyone in the state has equal rights. It will improve social harmony, promote gender equality, build women’s empowerment, and aid in the preservation of the state’s unique cultural-spiritual character and environment, Dhami added.

“Our constitution via Article 44. mentions how India should strive for achieving Uniform Civil Code across the country. This Uniform Civil Code will be a step towards realising the dreams of those who framed our Constitution and solidify the spirit of the Constitution. This will also be an impactful step towards Article 44 that provides for UCC for all citizens,” said Dhami.

Many ministers welcomed CM Dhami’s decision, calling it a significant step toward fulfilling a key constitutional mandate.

The implementation of the UCC has been a longstanding issue in the country. The BJP has, on various occasions, said that it was committed to the implementation of the UCC. However, unfortunately for Muslim appeasement, Congress and other pseudo-secular parties always blocked the road of UCC.

Last year, the Allahabad HC had asked the central government to take steps for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across India under article 44 of the Constitution of India.

Prior to this, in July last year, the Delhi High Court had also lent its support for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country and urged the Indian Government to take necessary steps to implement the same.

In fact, former Chief Justice of India S A Bobde had in April last year, appreciated the uniform civil code (UCC) in Goa, the only state to have one and urged intellectuals to seriously study the Goa UCC.

The UCC would involve a single set of laws for all communities in the area of personal laws, substituting the Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, Indian Christian Marriages Act, Indian Divorce Act, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act, the Shariat Application Act and Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act among others.