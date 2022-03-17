Speculations are floating around that the Aam Aadmi Party may send former cricketer Harbhajan Singh to Rajya Sabha. According to ANI’s report, Bhagwant Mann, the newly-elected Chief Minister of Punjab, might put Singh in-charge of the sports university that he had promised to set up in Jalandhar.

Notably, Singh had taken to Twitter to congratulate Mann after the victory. He said, “Congratulations to Aam Aadmi Party and My friend Bhagwant Mann on Becoming our New Chief minister. Great to hear that he will be taking oath as the new CM in Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkarkalan, what a picture…this is a proud moment for Mata Ji.”

Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty and My friend #BhagwantMann on Becoming our New Chief minister .. great to hear that he will be taking oath as the new CM in Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkarkalan, 🙏 what a picture…this is a proud moment for Mata ji 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/k46DNr6Pjz — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 10, 2022

Harbhajan Singh and history of controversies

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has a history of controversies. In June 2021, he was called out by netizens for glorifying Khalistan terrorist Bhindrwanwale on the anniversary of Operation Bluestar. He had to apologise after the backlash. The ace spinner had slapped Indian pacer Sreesanth and was accused of making a racially motivated slur towards Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds.

Bhagwant Mann swore as CM

On March 16, AAP’s Bhagwant Mann was sworn as Chief Minister of Punjab. The party had won 92 out of 117 Assembly seats in the recent elections. The Election Commission has already announced the dates for biennial elections for Rajya Sabha, and the voting, if required, will take place on March 31. Currently, there are three AAP members in Rajya Sabha, which is expected to rise to eight after the polls.