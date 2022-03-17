Thursday, March 17, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAAP likely to send former cricketer Harbhajan Singh to Rajya Sabha: Reports
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

AAP likely to send former cricketer Harbhajan Singh to Rajya Sabha: Reports

Harbhajan Singh was seen congratulating his friend Bhagwant Mann for winning the elections and for the swearing-in ceremony.

OpIndia Staff
Bhagwant Mann
AAP may send Harbhajan Singh to Rajya Sabha (Image: NDTV/IE)
40

Speculations are floating around that the Aam Aadmi Party may send former cricketer Harbhajan Singh to Rajya Sabha. According to ANI’s report, Bhagwant Mann, the newly-elected Chief Minister of Punjab, might put Singh in-charge of the sports university that he had promised to set up in Jalandhar.

Notably, Singh had taken to Twitter to congratulate Mann after the victory. He said, “Congratulations to Aam Aadmi Party and My friend Bhagwant Mann on Becoming our New Chief minister. Great to hear that he will be taking oath as the new CM in Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkarkalan, what a picture…this is a proud moment for Mata Ji.”

Harbhajan Singh and history of controversies

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has a history of controversies. In June 2021, he was called out by netizens for glorifying Khalistan terrorist Bhindrwanwale on the anniversary of Operation Bluestar. He had to apologise after the backlash. The ace spinner had slapped Indian pacer Sreesanth and was accused of making a racially motivated slur towards Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds.

Bhagwant Mann swore as CM

On March 16, AAP’s Bhagwant Mann was sworn as Chief Minister of Punjab. The party had won 92 out of 117 Assembly seats in the recent elections. The Election Commission has already announced the dates for biennial elections for Rajya Sabha, and the voting, if required, will take place on March 31. Currently, there are three AAP members in Rajya Sabha, which is expected to rise to eight after the polls.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHarbhajan Singh news, Bhagwant Mann village, Bhagwant Mann family
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

My Lai massacre: Over 500 innocent villagers, including women and children, were slaughtered by US troops on March 16, 1968

Suyash Sherekar -
In a gruesome violence against innocent Vietnamese villagers perpetrated by US troops. 182 women, 173 children and a total of 504 people were killed in the village of My Lai on March 16, 1968.
News Reports

Second hijacker of IC 814 killed? What we know about this viral claim

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users claimed that the assassination of Jamali is the second assassination of IC-814, which came after the killing of another hijacker Zahoor Mistry who was killed on March first week.

International Court of Justice orders Russia to immediately suspend invasion of Ukraine, order passed by 13-2 votes

‘Fight for your ideology alone’: Congress shows Kapil Sibal his place for asking Gandhis to step aside

Chhattisgarh: Congress CM Bhupesh Baghel urges PM Modi to declare ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free, invites all MLAs to watch the movie together

Congress uses Al Jazeera to claim democracy is in danger, read how it is full of loopholes and load of cr*p

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,932FollowersFollow
26,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com