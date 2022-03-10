Thursday, March 10, 2022
As AAP inches towards forming govt in Punjab, Raghav Chadha says Arvind Kejriwal will be a principal challenger to PM Modi in the future

The AAP leader also said that the Aam Aadmi Party would be the natural and national alternative of the Congress party.

Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Narendra Modi (R)
With the Aam Aadmi party all set to win the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the party’s Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the principal challenger to Prime Minister Modi in the future.

Speaking to the media, Raghav Chadha claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party has become a national force and added that Arvind Kejriwal would be the principal challenger for the PM Modi in the future.

The AAP leader also said that the Aam Aadmi Party would be the natural and national alternative of the Congress party.

Earlier, he had also claimed Arvind Kejriwal is the “hope of crores of people”, and if people give an opportunity, he will be seen in a “bigger role of Prime Minister” in the future.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set for a historic win in the Punjab assembly elections. As per the initial trends, the AAP has taken the lead in 89 seats, while Congress is all set to win 13 seats.

