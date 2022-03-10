With the Aam Aadmi party all set to win the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the party’s Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the principal challenger to Prime Minister Modi in the future.

Speaking to the media, Raghav Chadha claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party has become a national force and added that Arvind Kejriwal would be the principal challenger for the PM Modi in the future.

The AAP leader also said that the Aam Aadmi Party would be the natural and national alternative of the Congress party.

#WATCH | “Had been saying from day 1 that AAP will form govt with absolute majority…Throne of people who ruled Punjab for decades is shaking. In future, Arvind Kejriwal will be BJP’s principal challenger, AAP will be Congress’ replacement,” says Raghav Chadha#PunjabElections pic.twitter.com/RIUFlyNNef — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

Earlier, he had also claimed Arvind Kejriwal is the “hope of crores of people”, and if people give an opportunity, he will be seen in a “bigger role of Prime Minister” in the future.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set for a historic win in the Punjab assembly elections. As per the initial trends, the AAP has taken the lead in 89 seats, while Congress is all set to win 13 seats.