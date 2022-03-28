ON March 28, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Janata Party, Delhi, shared that the First Investigation Report (FIR) registered against him at Patiala Police station had been withdrawn by Aam Aadmi Party. In a tweet, he said, “Kejriwal Govt on Backfoot, after yesterday’s backlash they have withdrawn FIR against me silently. Big slap on Kejriwal face.”

Kejriwal Govt on Backfoot, after yesterday backlash they have withdrawn FIR against me silently. Big slap on Kejriwal face — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 28, 2022

On Sunday, AAP’s Ram Kumar Jha had announced that an FIR was registered against Bagga at a Patiala Police Station. Jha had stated that Bagga’s comments against Kejriwal were ‘derogatory’. However, Jha did not mention the name of the police station or specify any statement against which FIR was allegedly registered.

एक नही 100 FIR करना,लेकिन केजरीवाल अगर कश्मीरी हिंदुओ के नरसंहार को झूठा बोलेगा तो मैं बोलूंगा,अगर केजरीवाल कश्मीरी हिंदुओ के नरसंहार पर ठहाके लगाएगा तो मै बोलूंगा चाहे उसके लिए मुझे जो अंजाम भुगतना पड़े मैं तैयार हूं।मै केजरीवाल को छोड़ने नही वाला,नाक में नकेल डाल के रहूंगा उसके https://t.co/tgTQUqM1Me — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 27, 2022

Soon after the announcement was made by Jha, Bagga quoted him and said, “It would not matter if you file not one but 100 FIRs against me. If Kejriwal calls the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus a lie, I will speak up. If he laughs at the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus, I will speak up even if I have to face the consequences. I am not going to leave him alone.”

Notably, earlier, while speaking to the media, Sandeep Garg, Superintendent of Police, Patiala, had denied there was any FIR registered against Bagga at any police station in Patiala district. He had said, “There is no FIR against Tanjinder Singh Bagga in any police station in Patiala.”

Speaking to Opindia, SSP Office, Patiala said they do not have any knowledge of any FIR being registered against Bagga in any police station in Patiala district.

As Patiala Police has categorically denied FIR against Bagga, it is unclear why AAP’s Jha made such claims in the first place.

OpIndia tried reaching out to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga for a statement but could not connect.