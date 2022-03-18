Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has issued a video message for Russians from his Twitter handle. In this video message posted on 17th March 2022, he has told the Russians about what he calls the truth of war in Ukraine. However, the actor was called out by the netizens pointing out that the USA had attacked many countries in the past.

Arnold Schwarzenegger said in his video address, “I have a message for my Russian friends, and for the Russian soldiers serving in Ukraine: There are things going on in the world that have been kept from you, terrible things that you should know about. I hope that you will let me tell you the truth about the war in Ukraine. No one likes to hear something critical of their government. I understand that. But as a longtime friend of the Russian people, I hope that you will hear what I have to say.”

He further said, “I know that your government has told you this is a war to de-Nazify Ukraine. This is not true. De-Nazify Ukraine? It is a country with a Jewish president—a Jewish president, I might add, whose father’s three brothers were all murdered by the Nazis. Ukraine did not start this war. Neither did nationalists or Nazis. Those in power in the Kremlin started this civil war; this is not the Russian people’s war.”

Citing the voting done in United Nations he said, “One hundred forty-one nations at the United Nations voted that Russia was the aggressor and called for it to remove its troops immediately. Only four countries in the entire world voted with Russia. That is a fact. The world has turned against Russia because of its actions in Ukraine. Whole city blocks have been flattened by Russian artillery and bombs, including a children’s hospital and a maternity hospital. Three million Ukrainian refugees, mainly women, children, and the elderly, have already fled the country, and many more now seek to get out. It is a humanitarian crisis. Russia, because of its brutality, is now isolated from the society of nations.”

Informing the Russians about the loss Russia is bearing due to this war, he said, “You’re also not being told the truth about the consequences of this war for Russia itself. I regret to tell you that thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed. They’ve been caught between Ukrainians fighting for their homeland and the Russian leadership fighting for conquest. Massive amounts of Russian equipment have been destroyed or abandoned. The strongest global economic sanctions ever enacted have been imposed on Russia.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger also claimed that Russian soldiers were not knowing that they are going to war. He said, “The Russian government has lied not only to its citizens but also to its soldiers. Some were told that they were simply going on exercises—they didn’t even know that they were going into war. And some were told that they were there to protect ethnic Russians in Ukraine. None of this was true.”

He also addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin in his video message saying, “To President Putin, I say: You started this war. You’re leading this war. You can stop this war now.”

The actor-cum-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger was called out by netizens after he had issued this video. Social media users reminded him how he was silent when the United States launched war against various countries. A Twitter account Batsman Academy has replied to him saying, “We missed you during the American war on Afghanistan. You should have posted a video like that.”

We missed you during America war on afghanistan.



Another Twitter user Igor Rocket has posted, “Illegal War? Any war is outlawed and the U.S. dictates terms to us, we will no longer bow to the West.

Better tell us how the United States bombed Iraq, Iran, Libya, and other countries. The United States is always trying to blame the Russian Federation for everything, to make my country look bad. There is no faith in America.”

“Незаконная война” Любая война вне закона и не США диктовать нам условия, мы больше, не будем присмыкатся перед западом.

Replying to Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jane B has tweeted, “There are peaceful Ukrainians, there are pro-Western Nazis. Bandits. Who put their military equipment in civilian neighborhoods to force Russia to shoot at them. Or they shoot at their own people and blame Russia. You do not know, but in Ukraine, the war has been going on for 8 years. Russia will finish it.”

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Russia on 16th March 2022 to immediately suspend the invasion of Ukraine. The court has said in its order that both parties must refrain from any acts which may aggravate the dispute.