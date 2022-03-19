An international Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh alias Sandeep Nangal Ambia was shot dead during a Kabaddi match in village Mallian in Jalandhar on March 14, 2022. Now, Punjab Police has made a major breakthrough by arresting four people related to this sensational murder case, and a Bhindranwale supporter is the master planner behind it.

Fateh Singh alias Yuvraj, a resident of Sangrur; Kaushal Chaudhary of Naharpur Roopa in Gurugram; Amit Dagar of village Maheshpur Palvan in Haryana; Simranjeet Singh alias Jujhar Singh have all been arrested for the murder. All the arrested people are history sheeters and already face several cases of murder or attempt to murder.

However, the main accused named in the case is Snover Dhillon, a resident of Brampton, Ontario, hailing from Amritsar. Business rivalry over competing Kabaddi leagues allegedly gave rise to this enmity, which ended up in Sandeep’s murder.

During questioning, one of the accused told that Snover Dhillion had formed a “National Kabaddi Federation of Ontario” and tried to convince different players to join his federation: Office of DGP Punjab — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2022

However, most of the renowned players were associated with “Major League Kabaddi” being managed by deceased Sandeep, rendering Snover’s federation unsuccessful: Office of DGP Punjab — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2022

Snover Dhillon, who is a producer and director at Canadian Sath TV and Radio Show, is a very public supporter of dreaded terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

He has also very publicly praised individuals who have worked for a separate Sikh state.

Like most Khalistanis based out of Canada and UK, Snover Dhillon also heavily supported the farmers’ protest in Delhi but hasn’t posted anything on his very active Facebook page on the truckers’ protest in Canada.

Meanwhile, SSP Jalandhar Rural, Satinder Singh, said that one of the arrested individuals, Fateh, has confessed that following the instructions from Snover, he along with Amit Dagar, Kaushal Chaudhary, Jagjit Singh, Lucky Patiyal and Sukha Duneke had arranged shooters for execution of Sandeep.

Police is confident of arresting the other accused as well in the coming days.