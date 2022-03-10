Thursday, March 10, 2022
HomeNews ReportsBJP wins Deoband: Brijesh defeats Kartikey Rana of Samajwadi Party by 7104 votes in...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

BJP wins Deoband: Brijesh defeats Kartikey Rana of Samajwadi Party by 7104 votes in the Muslim dominated constituency

AIMIM's much-hyped candidate Umair Madani, who is related to the chief of the Darul Uloom Deoband, has got only 3501 votes. Congress' Rahat Khalil has got just 1096 votes.

OpIndia Staff
BJP wins Deoband seat
Deoband BJP
46

BJP candidate Brijesh has won from Deoband seat of Uttar Pradesh in the assembly elections of 2022. He has defeated Kartikey Rana of the Samajwadi Party by a margin of 7104 votes. Brijesh Singh got 93890 votes while Kartikey Rana could get 86786 votes. Choudhary Rajendra Singh of the Bahujan Samaj Party remained on the third spot with 52732 votes.

AIMIM’s much-hyped candidate Umair Madani, who is related to the chief of the Darul Uloom Deoband, has got only 3501 votes. Congress’ Rahat Khalil has got just 1096 votes.

It is notable that Deoband is a Muslim dominating constituency. Winning candidate Brijesh Singh of BJP got 38% per cent voters while Kartikeya Rana of SP secured 35% per cent of votes.

The Deoband numbers tell the story. The city has a 71% population of Muslims, but overall, the constituency has a 40% Muslim population. Deoband is in the Saharanpur district and it is known for Darul Uloom Deoband, one of India’s most influential Islamic seminaries. Deobandi school of Islamic doctrine is one of the major Sunni cults many radical Islamic organisations around the world follow the Deobandi school of thought.

Samajwadi Party’s election strategies have been conventionally revolving around consolidating the Muslim votes. BJP on the other hand has fielded Brijesh Singh once again after he has secured a win in 2017 from the Deoband assembly seat. After winning the 2017 elections, Brijesh Singh had said that Deoband will be renamed as Devvrind only if there is a BJP government in the state.

A month before this election, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had laid the foundation stone of the ATS training centre at Deoband. It is notable that the exit polls by all organisations had predicted BJP returning to power in Uttar Pradesh. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDeoband news, UP Deoband seat, Samajwadi Party seats
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,426FollowersFollow
26,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com