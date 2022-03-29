Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning during Ukrainian peace talks

Billionaire oligarch Roman Abramovich, suffered suspected poisoning along with at least 2 other peace negotiators from Ukraine

OpIndia Staff
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, reportedly suffered suspected poisoning along with at least 2 other senior peace negotiators from Ukraine. The billionaire oligarch suffered pain in the eyes, and peeling skin on the hands and face, after a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month

Abramovich was acting as a mediator between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Reportedly, the poisoning was orchestrated by hardliner Russians who wanted to sabotage the talks. Abramovich is reported to be fine now, and has recovered fully.

As per investigative journalism group Bellingcat, Abramovich and other Ukrainian negotiators developed the symptoms on the night between 3rd and 4th March. Abramovich and another Russian entrepreneur had held discussions with Ukraine MP Rustem Umerov during the peace negotiations.

Bellingcat claims that after remote and on-site investigations, chemical weapons specialists concluded that the symptoms were result of poisoning with an undefined chemical weapon.

Abramovich, along with several other Russian billionaires has been facing sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. He has been traveling frequently between Moscow and Kyiv during the past month to help with the negotiations between the two countries.

