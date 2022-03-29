Hours after West Bengal CM shot out a letter to all her non-BJP counterparts and other opposition leaders to unite in the ‘fight against BJP’, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury launched a sharp attack on the West Bengal CM calling her an untrustworthy person.

Mocking Mamata Banerjee’s letter the Congress leader said, “WB CM Mamata Ji sometimes says that everyone should get united against BJP, sometimes against BJP & Congress & other times she says Congress should be finished. Her statements change day and night, trusting or not trusting her is indifferent”.

WB CM Mamata Ji sometimes says that everyone should get united against BJP, sometimes against BJP & Congress & other times she says Congress should be finished. Her statements change day &night, trusting or not trusting her is indifferent: WB Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The Congress leader further claimed that she is calling on everyone because “Didi is scared as she is entangled in the Birbhum violence”.

“Why couldn’t the Bengal govt catch the guilty?… she should work on her home,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lambasted Mamata Banerjee, demanding a CBI probe into the Birbhum violence.

The Congress leader’s sharp remarks came soon after Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to opposition leaders and non-BJP CMs, urging them to come together and unitedly fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

WB CM-TMC chief Mamata Banerjee writes to all Oppn leaders & CMs, “expressing concern over BJP’s direct attacks on democracy”



'I urge that all of us come together for a meeting to deliberate on the way forward at a place as per everyone's convenience & suitability,' letter reads

Interestingly, Mamata Banerjee’s letter came on a day when her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had summoned him today in a coal scam case.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s sharp remarks against Mamata

This is not the first time he has launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee and her state government. He has, in fact, always been harshly critical of the TMC supremo.

Only yesterday, he condemned Mamata Banerjee’s five-day visit to north Bengal. He said that while “Bengal is burning, Mamata Banerjee has gone to the mountains for a holiday. There is a lack of oxygen in Mamata’s brain,” remarked West Bengal PCC president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

On Sunday, the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha had demanded the imposition of Article 355 in West Bengal alleging a collapse of law and order under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rule. He condemned the state’s ruling dispensation for turning a blind eye toward ghastly incidents like the Birbhum massacre and the mysterious death of student leader Anis Khan, who was protesting against Mamata Banerjee govt, in February.