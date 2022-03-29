Tuesday, March 29, 2022
HomeNews ReportsCongress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury mocks Mamata Banerjee's letter for a united opposition, says her...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury mocks Mamata Banerjee’s letter for a united opposition, says her statements change day and night

"Her statements change day and night, trusting or not trusting her is indifferent", Said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

OpIndia Staff
Adhir Chowdhury mocks Mamata's letter for opposition leaders
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury mocks WB CM Mamata Banerjee after she writes to opposition leaders to unite against BJP
32

Hours after West Bengal CM shot out a letter to all her non-BJP counterparts and other opposition leaders to unite in the ‘fight against BJP’, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury launched a sharp attack on the West Bengal CM calling her an untrustworthy person.

Mocking Mamata Banerjee’s letter the Congress leader said, “WB CM Mamata Ji sometimes says that everyone should get united against BJP, sometimes against BJP & Congress & other times she says Congress should be finished. Her statements change day and night, trusting or not trusting her is indifferent”.

The Congress leader further claimed that she is calling on everyone because “Didi is scared as she is entangled in the Birbhum violence”.

“Why couldn’t the Bengal govt catch the guilty?… she should work on her home,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lambasted Mamata Banerjee, demanding a CBI probe into the Birbhum violence.

The Congress leader’s sharp remarks came soon after Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to opposition leaders and non-BJP CMs, urging them to come together and unitedly fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Interestingly, Mamata Banerjee’s letter came on a day when her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had summoned him today in a coal scam case.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s sharp remarks against Mamata

This is not the first time he has launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee and her state government. He has, in fact, always been harshly critical of the TMC supremo.

Only yesterday, he condemned Mamata Banerjee’s five-day visit to north Bengal. He said that while “Bengal is burning, Mamata Banerjee has gone to the mountains for a holiday. There is a lack of oxygen in Mamata’s brain,” remarked West Bengal PCC president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

On Sunday, the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha had demanded the imposition of Article 355 in West Bengal alleging a collapse of law and order under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rule. He condemned the state’s ruling dispensation for turning a blind eye toward ghastly incidents like the Birbhum massacre and the mysterious death of student leader Anis Khan, who was protesting against Mamata Banerjee govt, in February.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsadhir chowdhury congress, congress vs TMC, mamata birbhum
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,766FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com