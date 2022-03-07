Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has spent a whopping ₹11.46 lakhs of public money on his medical treatment and that of his family between the Financial Year 2015-2021. This was revealed in a recent Right to Information (RTI) reply, which was filed by activist Vivek Pandey on December 16 last year.

In his RTI query, the activist had asked details pertaining to medical reimbursement claim for Delhi Chief Minister and his family during FY2015 to 2021.

Screengrab of the RTI query filed by activist Vivek Pandey

As per the RTI reply obtained on January 10, 2022, Arvind Kejriwal and his family have spent ₹11,46,102 of taxpayers’ money on medical treatment. While the Delhi CM spent ₹2,91,913 in FY 2015-2016, the medical expenditure was more than double at ₹7,95,453 in FY 2016-2017.

Between Financial Year 2017-2018, the taxpayers bore the cost of Kejriwal’s medical treatment to the tune of ₹54,968. However, the medical expenditure was reduced to ₹3,750 in FY 2019-2020.

In a tweet on Monday (March 7), he informed, “Arvind Kejriwal was against VIP culture but on medical expenditure, he spent ₹11,46,102. It doesn’t matter who you are, but this is (the) money of people. Why (are) political parties using people’s money for their own benefits?”

Earlier, an RTI reply obtained by activist Vivek Pandey had put the Arvind Kejriwal-led-Delhi government in dock over fund utilisation for its waste management scheme named the ‘Mukhyamantri Septic Tank Safai Yojana.’ In November 2019, the Delhi government launched the scheme to ensure the safety of sanitation workers and the proper management of waste.

The RTI reply, obtained in December last year revealed that the Delhi government allocated ₹50 crores for 2019-2020 and ₹110 crores for the period 2020-2021. Interestingly, no fund was sanctioned for the year 2021-2022 until November 21. For the first year (2019-2020), the Delhi government did not utilise any fund that was sanctioned for the cleaning of septic tanks.

Another RTI reply sought by Pandey in April last year revealed that the Delhi Government received almost Rs 35 crores under LG/CM Relief Fund from March 2020 to January 2021 but spent ‘nil’ on preventing Covid-19 in the National Capital.