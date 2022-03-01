The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned Faraz Malik, son of NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. The ED is interrogating Faraz regarding the Kurla’s Goawala Compound property deal involving late Haseena Parkar, sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

According to reports, the ED while probing into the land transaction between Nawab Malik and Hassena Parker, found that Faraz Malik had paid the required cash amount to satisfy the deal. The ED had asked him to present documents from the year 2005 and summoned him for not cooperating.

Nawab Malik had bought land at Kurla in Mumbai back in 2005 from Hassena Parker for Rs 85 lakhs but the sale agreement was deliberately fabricated to show the cost of land as Rs 30 lakhs. The balance amount of Rs 55 lakhs was delivered to Parker by Faraz Malik in cash. It is pertinent to note that the market value of the land today is Rs 300 crores. Faraz has been asked to reveal the property documents from the year 2005 and present all the relevant details pertaining to the deal.

The summons to Faraz Malik comes after the ED arrested Nawab Malik in the money laundering case. Reports mention that Nawab Malik has not cooperated with the ED officials in the entire process of investigation. He was even admitted to the JJ Hospital after he complained of discomfort during his questioning. However, he has been brought back to custody after getting discharged. According to the agency, he has been remanded to custody till March 3.

The agency has also revealed that the property worth Rs 300 crores today was grabbed at just Rs 85 lakhs by Malik through a company owned by one of his relatives. While the ED is yet tracing the other person involved, it has affirmed that Faraz Malik is one of the two-person who delivered Rs 55 lakhs in cash and Rs 5 lakh in a cheque to Parkar in 2005-06 for the Kurla land.

Earlier on February 15, the ED had conducted multiple raids in South Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Close to 9 places in Mumbai and 1 in Thane had been raided including the residences of Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar and brother Iqbal Kaskar.

The agency later took into custody Iqbal Kaskar on February 19 and presented him before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court. Also, the National Investigation Agency had said that Dawood Ibrahim was planning to launch terror attacks in India and that he was transferring funds through Hawala channels to provide financial help to all those involved in a planned attack.

Nawab Malik’s name appeared in the process of investigation after the intelligence inputs directed the agency to look into the Hawala transaction while probing a money laundering case against Ibrahim, Iqbal Mirchi, Chhota Shakeel, Parkar and Javed Chikna.

The agency is tracing several Hawala transactions linked to money illegally obtained through extortion, drug trafficking, sale of real estate in Nagpada and Bhendi Bazaar area of Mumbai, and other unlawful activities.