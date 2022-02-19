The National Investigation Agency on Saturday revealed that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was planning to launch terror attacks on India using explosives and lethal weapons. He had formed a special unit with the aim of inciting violence in different parts of the country.

According to the reports, Dawood Ibrahim has been long spreading terror activities across India with names of a few political leaders and famous businessmen featured on the hit list. He focused on Delhi and Mumbai and had drawn plans to destroy the cities completely, the agency said.

This is after the ED conducted raids in South Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Close to nine places in Mumbai and one in Thane were raided by the ED including the residences of Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar and brother Iqbal Kaskar.

The agency also took into custody Iqbal Kaskar who is imprisoned in Thane in an extortion case and presented him before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court yesterday. Reports mention that the Ministry of Home Affairs in action had approved the NIA to deeply observe Ibrahim’s activities and keep a record of them during the investigation. The National Investigation Agency officials have mentioned Dawood Ibrahim and his aides in the FIR for working at his behest to create unrest across India.

Mumbai | Enforcement Directorate arrests Iqbal Kaskar in Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

According to NIA, Dawood Ibrahim has a wide network spread in India to foment anarchy and chaos. The premier agency said the network is also into money laundering through Hawala channels to provide financial help to all those involved in a planned attack. He is involved in promoting anti-national activities and is also trying to create a rift between different religious groups, the agency added.

The agency has also intercepted that Dawood has been using various social media platforms to communicate with his network. He has also helped them financially and logistically to deliberately create a riot-like situation in various parts of India.

A case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has already been registered against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.