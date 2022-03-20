Sunday, March 20, 2022
HomeNews ReportsFIR registered against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son in fraud case
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

FIR registered against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son in fraud case

Following the allegation against Chief Minister's son, Rajasthan BJP state president Satish Poonia demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister on the matter, saying the people of Rajasthan wish to know only the truth.

OpIndia Staff
Case registered Ashok Gehlot son Vaibhav over fraud allegations
5

Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has landed in trouble as an FIR has been registered against him for fraud. Gehlot, also the president of Rajasthan Cricket Association, has been accused of duping a Nashik resident of crores of rupees.

According to reports, the Nashik police has registered an FIR against Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot over allegations of involvement in a case of fraud. The FIR has been filed by a person named Sushil Patil, who has accused Gehlot and 15 others of duping him of crores of rupees.

The complainant alleged that Sachin Valera, who introduced himself as someone close to the Vaibhav Gehlot, fraudulently obtained Rs 6.80 crore from him on the pretext of granting him a contract with the Rajasthan government.

“He asked me to become a partner in a private limited company dealing with government contracts. I have invested Rs 6.80 crores through that company. When returns on my investment stopped, I started bugging them. A video call was arranged between me and Vaibhav Gehlot where Gehlot assured me of returns to my investment,” said Sushil Patil in his complaint.

Patil has sought government security as he is apprehensive of his safety after registering an FIR against Rajasthan Chief Minister’s son.

“I have filed a complaint against powerful people. I am fearful about my life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Gehlot has rubbished the allegations, saying it is being done as elections are approaching in the state.

“I have no information and no connection to the case in which my name has been dragged into the media. We all know that as the elections approach, false allegations, as well as manipulated stories, will surface,” Vaibhav Gehlot said.

Following the allegation against Chief Minister’s son, Rajasthan BJP state president Satish Poonia demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister on the matter, saying the people of Rajasthan wish to know only the truth.

“The name of the chief minister’s son is being heard in the Marathi news, the honorable chief minister must clarify. The people of Rajasthan wish to know only the truth”, Poonia said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsvaibhav gehlot, ashok gehlot, vaibhav gehlot fir
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

FIR registered against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son in fraud case

OpIndia Staff -
The complainant alleged that Sachin Valera, who claimed himself as someone close to the Rajasthan chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot, fraudulently obtained Rs 6.80 crore from him on the pretext of granting him a contract with the Rajasthan government.
World

Pakistan: Multiple massive explosions take place in Sialkot cantonment area, video viral

OpIndia Staff -
Sialkot, close to Indian border, is one of the oldest and the most important Army cantonments in Pakistan.

Karnataka: Amidst tight security, tricolour hoisted on iconic Kolar clock tower after removing Islamic flags

TMC leader spreads fake news regarding The Kashmir Files, gets called out by the director

Gujarat: Five Muslim men including one Maulvi arrested for forced religious conversion in Bharuch

Did you know: Farooq Ahmed Dar aka Bitta Karate, the butcher of Kashmiri Hindus, is married to KAS officer, wife says it is an...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,421FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com