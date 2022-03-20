Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has landed in trouble as an FIR has been registered against him for fraud. Gehlot, also the president of Rajasthan Cricket Association, has been accused of duping a Nashik resident of crores of rupees.

According to reports, the Nashik police has registered an FIR against Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot over allegations of involvement in a case of fraud. The FIR has been filed by a person named Sushil Patil, who has accused Gehlot and 15 others of duping him of crores of rupees.

The complainant alleged that Sachin Valera, who introduced himself as someone close to the Vaibhav Gehlot, fraudulently obtained Rs 6.80 crore from him on the pretext of granting him a contract with the Rajasthan government.

“He asked me to become a partner in a private limited company dealing with government contracts. I have invested Rs 6.80 crores through that company. When returns on my investment stopped, I started bugging them. A video call was arranged between me and Vaibhav Gehlot where Gehlot assured me of returns to my investment,” said Sushil Patil in his complaint.

Patil has sought government security as he is apprehensive of his safety after registering an FIR against Rajasthan Chief Minister’s son.

“I have filed a complaint against powerful people. I am fearful about my life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Gehlot has rubbished the allegations, saying it is being done as elections are approaching in the state.

“I have no information and no connection to the case in which my name has been dragged into the media. We all know that as the elections approach, false allegations, as well as manipulated stories, will surface,” Vaibhav Gehlot said.

Following the allegation against Chief Minister’s son, Rajasthan BJP state president Satish Poonia demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister on the matter, saying the people of Rajasthan wish to know only the truth.

“The name of the chief minister’s son is being heard in the Marathi news, the honorable chief minister must clarify. The people of Rajasthan wish to know only the truth”, Poonia said.