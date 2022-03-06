Gujarat: Over 1,200 hospitalised following food poisoning after having food at Congress leader Wazir Khan Pathan’s son wedding in Mehsana

On March 4, over 1,200 people were hospitalised following food poisoning after eating dinner at Congress leader Wazir Khan Pathan’s son Shahrukh Khan’s wedding. The incident took place at Village Savala, near Visnagar taluka, District Mehsana, Gujarat. There were around 12,000 to 15,000 attendees at the wedding. Around 1,200 were hospitalised after they started showing symptoms of food poisoning, including vomiting and diarrhoea. They were rushed to different hospitals in Gandhinagar.

Visnagar taluka police have initiated an inquiry. BL Maheriya, Inspector, Visnagar taluka police station, said the wedding took place on March 3, and dinner was organised on March 4. After the guests started showing symptoms of food poisoning, they were rushed to the hospital. SP Parthrajsinh Gohil said the hospital authorities informed the police about the incident, after which station diary entry was registered, and an inquiry was initiated.

Gohil said, “FSL and FDCA have taken samples of sweets and other food items served at the dinner, and the results are awaited. The health department, too, is working on this and have taken samples of the vomit and stool. Prima facie, it seems the caterer may have been negligent, and there could have been adulteration in the food.”

He further added in such cases, it was up to the guests or the host to file an FIR. “Aggrieved parties can sue the caterer and seek compensation for treatment costs etc. Usually, because of the civil remedy available, criminal actions are not initiated right away. Approximately 1,250 guests have been affected with mild to moderate symptoms. There have been no deaths so far,” he said.

Office of Rushikesh Patel, health minister, issued a statement saying Patel rushed to Visnagar after learning about the incident and met the patients at the Civil Hospital, Vadnagar government hospital and Nutan Hospital. Out of the admitted patients, 95 per cent recovered and got discharged from the hospital on Saturday.