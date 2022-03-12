On March 1, the security forces had recovered a massive cache of illegal arms and ammunition, including grenades, from an abandoned building near a CNG petrol pump in Gurugram Sector 31.

The top police officers and armed personnel had carried out a search operation after receiving intelligence that a huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition were stashed in a toilet of the building. The team had recovered two hand grenades, 17 training bombs and around 22 to 25 used cartridges were reportedly recovered from the abandoned house in Sector-31 of Gurugram.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the presence of hand grenades were first found by a couple of thieves who had broken into the house to steal valuables.

The police said the thieves entered the house on the previous midnight robbed some household stuff. Before fleeing the home, one of the thieves went to use the toilet and found the ammunition in the commode.

“One of them rushed out and asked his aide to flee the spot. They were scared and not aware that the ammunition would blast or something serious was being planned in the house,” said a police officer.

Grenades recovered from an abandoned house/ Image Source: Sudarshan

As per the police, the burglars were scared after finding out the grenades and were reluctant to inform the police, thinking they might frame them for keeping the ammunition in the house. However, after contemplating for a few hours, they finally informed the police.

The police said the thieves did not take any valuable goods from the house and instead left a cloth, which they had brought with them to carry the items stolen from the house. A senior officer said that even thieves are deployed as sources sometimes, and they have passed information to police regarding an accident, murder, snatching or other criminal activities several times in the past.

The police had recovered two grenades, two polythene bags – one of which was filled with 15 MK 90 practice grenades used by recruits of the Army, and the second containing one bicat strip, and 43 empty cartridges of a long-range automatic weapon from the toilet.

Upon the investigation, the police found that some of the ammunition recovered was manufactured in an ordnance factory of Khamaria in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. They have sought information from ordnance factories in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, specialising in manufacturing the ammunition found in the Gurugram house.

However, the identity of the house owner or the occupants are yet to be known.