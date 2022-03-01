On Tuesday, March 1, top police officers and armed personnel conducted a search operation following intelligence that a huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition were stashed in an abandoned building near a CNG petrol pump in Gurugram Sector 31, where three people were hacked to death a day earlier. The search was conducted based on a tip-off received at around 9.45 am on Tuesday.

According to reports, two hand grenades, 17 training bombs and around 22 to 25 used cartridges were reportedly recovered from the abandoned house in Sector-31 of Gurugram. Senior officials at the spot said that the grenades were neutralised at about 1.30 pm.

“We are yet to find out where these grenades were transported from and how they ended up in the house. We will contact the ordnance factory regarding the details of hand grenades,” said Rajeev Deswal, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

The Gurugram police acted in the early hours of Tuesday after receiving information through a Tweet that a large stockpile of weapons was lying in a residence in Sector 31. After receiving the information, the NSG team was informed about the same. Within no time, senior police officers, including DCP (East), DCP (Crime), officials from the Crime Branch and Sector 40 police station reached the spot and surrounded the abandoned residence from all sides. Bomb Disposal Squad and the Dog Squad was called in.

Virender Vij, DCP Gurugram (East), said, “We had received information about the presence of ammunition in an unoccupied house in Sector 31. The bomb disposal squad and several police teams have launched an operation. The bomb disposal squad is following protocol and only after their probe is complete, we will be able to ascertain any details. We are checking with HUDA officials about the ownership of the house.”

Meanwhile, security around the area has been tightened. The Gurugram police have cordoned off the area and told residents in the neighbourhood to vacate their homes. The road leading to the house has also been closed to traffic. Investigators stated that they are reviewing the area’s CCTV footage and questioning residents.

The house is reportedly just a few metres away from a CNG pump whose three employees were hacked to death using sharp weapons in the early hours of Monday. The deceased were identified as Bhupendra, Pushpendra and Naresh, all natives of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused had cut off the power to the petrol station, rendering 14 CCTV cameras inoperable. According to police, at least Rs 10 lakh in cash was left untouched in a safe in the room where the murders took place, implying that personal animosity was the motive.